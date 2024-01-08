Feds release new details in North Canton 'ghost' gun case, including rundown of weapons

NORTH CANTON ‒ A city man arrested last week is facing federal weapons-related charges after authorities said they confiscated dozens of AR-15 rifles and gun parts during a search of two homes.

Christopher Machamer, 26, made his initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron. Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp set a detention hearing for Tuesday.

Machamer is charged with possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of an unregistered firearm and illegal manufacturing of a firearm.

A criminal complaint from a member of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force accuses Machamer of making and selling "ghost" AR-15s to "known and unknown subjects." Such weapons have no serial numbers, which prevents tracing their owners.

According to a news release Monday from the FBI office in Cleveland, investigators found the following items during a search of his property Thursday on Clinton Avenue SE:

One fully assembled AR-15 style rifle with a barrel measuring 9 ¼ inches, with an obliterated serial number.

One AR-15 style lower receiver with an obliterated serial number.

10 fully assembled AR-15 style rifles with barrels measuring 9 ¼ inches, bearing no serial numbers.

Nine AR-15 style lower receivers, bearing no serial numbers.

One drill press covered and surrounded in aluminum shavings.

Two “Ghost Gunner” brand CNC mills with aluminum shavings.

25 serialized AR-15 style lower receivers.

During a search of a second home owned by family members, investigators said they found five AR-15 style rifles, two short barrel shotguns, six handguns, eight suppressors, one AK-47 style lower receiver and $3,000 cash.

Court records filed in the case show the Canton FBI office requested assistance from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in September about Machamer, believing he was involved in the manufacture and sale of short-barrel rifles without a license.

Machamer's attorney, Don Malarcik, released the following statement Monday: "We are hopeful that the court will consider releasing Christopher on bond. He has no prior criminal record whatsoever, he has significant ties to the community and he presents no flight risk at all."

Machamer once was a standout pitcher for Massillon Washington High and as a senior in 2016 was named Gatorade's Ohio player of the year.

Machamer went to University of Kentucky and in 2018, he was drafted in the 18th round by the Boston Red Sox.

He played two seasons of Class A minor league ball, compiling a 5-10 record. He was released in 2020, according to the official minor league baseball website.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Christopher Machamer to face federal charges over unregistered AR-15s