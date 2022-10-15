Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later

Student borrowers have enjoyed a pause on their federal student loan payments since March 2020.

The federal government released a preliminary application form for its mass student debt cancellation plan late Friday night.

Borrowers can submit their applications, but they won’t be processed until later this month. The application is available here, though the agency said it would pause the site periodically for maintenance.

“This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

The preliminary form comes as the administration is facing several legal challenges to its plans for mass debt relief. Most recently, a federal judge in Missouri heard arguments on Wednesday between the federal government and six conservative states who argued the plan was a governmental overreach. The judge didn’t return a decision that day, and didn’t indicate when he would.

Under the president’s one-time student debt cancellation plan, borrowers are eligible to receive $10,000 or $20,000 in debt relief depending on their income and whether they received a Pell Grant in college. The Education Department has said borrowers who apply in October could have a chunk of their debt wiped out as soon as November.

The feds have encouraged borrowers to file their forms by Nov. 15 if they want to see their balances shrink before the end of a freeze on payments that began during the pandemic and ends in January.

And earlier this week, the federal government teased what the application form would look like and what borrowers would need for relief. To apply, they will have to provide their Social Security number and birthdate in the government's online form.

As part of that, they will self-attest that they earn less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for couples, and those who provide false information could face fines or jail time. Some borrowers may have to file proof of their income. The application is available in English and Spanish and via desktop computer or cell phones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: An early version of the student debt forgiveness application form is live