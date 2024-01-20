Feds: Richmond Heights hotel manager exploits loyalty rewards program, pockets $150K

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A woman is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from her employer while she worked as a hotel manager in Richmond Heights.

A federal indictment alleges that Angelqiue Patterson, 39, defrauded a hotel where she was employed as assistant general manager. She faces five counts of wire fraud, linked to crimes from March to October 2023.

According to the indictment, Patterson manipulated the hotel’s reservation system and altered the records of customers who had paid using cash or credit cards.

Two children die in St. Charles County fire

Patterson reportedly changed those reservations to falsely show that the customers had used the hotel’s loyalty rewards system “points” to pay for their stay. Patterson then added her own credit or debit card information into the system and had the customers’ payments “refunded” to her, per the indictment.

Investigators say Patterson fraudulently refunded herself a total of around $154,000 during the scheme.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

The indictment further states, on Oct. 4, 2023, Patterson was off-duty and tried to use the hotel’s desk computer and a coworker’s credentials to fraudulently refund herself an additional $62,000.

If convicted, Patterson faces up to 20 years in prison of $250,000 in fines for each wire fraud charge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.