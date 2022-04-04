Feds: Schenectady man admits firearm, marijuana charges; Agrees to forfeit $400K in drug proceeds

Apr. 4—ALBANY — A Schenectady man pleaded guilty Monday to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing and conspiring to distribute marijuana, federal prosecutors said.

He also agreed to forfeit more than $400,000 in proceeds from the marijuana conspiracy, prosecutors said.

Muhammad Coleman, 42, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Albany.

He admitted he conspired with others to sell marijuana, including from his residence, from at least May to October 2021, prosecutors said.

He also admitted to possessing about 20 pounds of marijuana and a 10 mm handgun when DEA agents searched his house in October, prosecutors said. Coleman was not permitted to possess the firearm due to a prior felony drug conviction, prosecutors said.

As part of his plea, he agreed to forfeit cash in the amount of nearly $320,000 and nine items of jewelry collectively worth more than $100,000 that agents seized in October, prosecutors said.

He is to be sentenced in August.

The case was investigated by the DEA's Capital District Enforcement Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

