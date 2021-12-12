Feds: Schenectady man pleads guilty in methamphetamine trafficking case

Dec. 12—ALBANY — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty in a federal methamphetamine trafficking case, U.S. Attorney's officials said.

James King, 33, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty last week to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials said.

King admitted that between February and March he sold methamphetamine twice to another person and possessed methamphetamine with intent to distribute it March 17, when he was arrested, officials said.

King faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison at his April sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Guilderland Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping and Dustin Segovia.

