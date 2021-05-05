Feds seek forfeiture of ancient Roman statue that was headed to Kim Kardashian

Andrew Blankstein and Phil Helsel
·2 min read
Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of an ancient Roman sculpture that was on its way to Kim Kardashian when it was seized at Los Angeles' port five years ago.

Italian officials think the sculpture, described as "Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena, Limestone, Roman, 1st – 2nd century A.D.," was originally looted from Italy, and they want it returned, according to a civil complaint for forfeiture filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week.

The case dates to 2016, when the antique statue arrived at the Port of Los Angeles and immediately caught the attention of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The broker provided a form to the CBP that listed the consignee, or buyer, and importer as "Kim Kardashian dba Noel Roberts Trust." The shipment, described as containing antiques, furniture and decorations, had 40 pieces in all valued at $745,882, the filing says.

Image: Italian statue (Justice Department)
Image: Italian statue (Justice Department)

Documents in the case do not allege any wrongdoing by Kardashian, and there are no claims that she was aware of any possible issues with the statue. Representatives for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

The U.S. and Italy have an agreement designed to end the trafficking of pillaged cultural property that requires documentation for imports.

When the shipment arrived, customs officials were concerned that it was "possibly protected cultural property from Italy," according to the filing.

As authorities investigated, they found contradictions between documents that indicated that the statue originated from Italy and an unsworn affidavit stating that the statue did not originate there, the court filing says.

A month later, they seized the statue after the broker did not prove sufficient documentation to American authorities, according to the court filing.

Italy's Carabinieri for the Protection of Cultural Heritage told Homeland Security Investigations in 2016, and it wants the statue returned, the document says.

The U.S. government said in the filing that an Italian archaeologist in 2018 concluded that the piece showed signs of having been in Italy during the Roman Empire, and there are no records of its being legally exported as required under a 1909 law.

"Based on the information and scientific aspects the archaeologist provided, the archaeologist opined that the defendant statue was looted, smuggled and illegally exported from Italy," it says.

The Italian archaeologist determined that the statue is of "classical Peplophoros style," which represents a copy of an original Greek sculpture, the filing says.

  • Authorities seeking the return of 'looted' sculpture from Kim Kardashian

    Authorities seeking the return of 'looted' sculpture from Kim Kardashian

    American authorities are seeking to return to Italy an allegedly trafficked ancient Roman statue that was destined for the home of Kim Kardashian. Prosecutors in the US are applying for the forfeiture of the marble statue, a Roman copy of a Greek original which was seized five years ago in the Port of Los Angeles. Italian cultural heritage officials believe the sculpture, which dates to the first or second century AD, was looted from Italy and illegally exported. They want it returned to Italy, according to a complaint for forfeiture that was filed in court in Los Angeles last week. The lawsuit, filed on April 30 in the District Court of Central California's Western Division, says the US government is seeking the forfeiture of the "illegally imported" sculpture, which consists of the lower half of a human figure. There is no suggestion that Ms Kardashian knew of the suspect provenance of the ancient artwork. She is not listed as a defendant in the lawsuit although the filing does say that her interests may be "adversely affected by these proceedings." Documents refer to her being "also known as Kimberly Noel Kardashian West." Her representatives have so far declined to comment on the case, according to NBC News.

  Roman Statue Intended for Kim Kardashian Was Looted and Smuggled, U.S. Government Claims

    Presley Ann/GettyKim Kardashian: reality TV star, model, human rights campaigner, mogul, billionaire, and, now, alleged antiquities trafficker? The U.S. government has filed a complaint asking Kardashian to forfeit an ancient Roman statue that was smuggled out of Italy. According to the verified complaint, import documents named Kardashian and the Noel Roberts Trust as the consignee and importer. (The Noel Roberts Trust is connected to various property acquisitions made by Kim Kardashian and her now-estranged husband Kanye West in 2014.)The statue was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport on June 15, 2016. The limestone sculpture, which is known as Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena, was dated to around the turn of the Common Era and part of a consignment valued at $745,882.00.The customs broker and logistics company Masterpiece International originally claimed that the statue was acquired at the Galerie Chenel in Paris in 2012 by renowned art dealer Axel Vervoordt. Vervoordt is the art dealer and interior designer who worked on Kardashian and West’s Los Angeles estate. The provenance supplied to customs authorities identified the statue as coming from an “Old German Collection, bought before 1980.” When customs authorities examined the statue, however, they realized that the description of the item involved in the 2012 sale did not describe the statue being imported on behalf of Kardashian in 2016. As is commonplace in such situations, the complaint is not against the Noel Roberts Trust or Kardashian herself, it is against the statue.Under the UNESCO convention, items of cultural and historical interest discovered after 1970 cannot be removed from their countries of origin except under special agreement. As Naomi Rea has written “as part of a bilateral agreement to crack down on the pillaging of cultural heritage, the U.S. has restricted imports of archeological material originating from Italy. Any importer now needs clear documentation authorizing the importation or other documents such as an affidavit, license, or permit stating that the export was not in violation of the laws of the country of origin.” Erin L. Thompson, professor of art crime at John Jay College (CUNY) and author of a book on the history of private collecting of antiquities, told me that even if a statue is looted and ends up on display at high profile art event it still has to clear U.S. Customs at the border. “Essentially,” she said “Customs makes one last double-check” to see if the paperwork is in order.In this case, however, U.S. Customs were tipped off by the paperwork submitted by the shippers themselves. Thompson told The Daily Beast, “One funny thing about this case is that the shippers provided the information that made Customs suspicious in the first place. When Customs asked for more information, [the shippers] gave them paperwork indicating that the statue came from Italy, which Customs didn’t have much reason to suspect before.”This meant, Thompson told me, that Customs knew that the shipper had failed to get Italy’s permission to export the statue. An unsworn affidavit provided by Masterpiece International stated that the statue “does not originate from Italy,” but handwritten notes mistakenly showed by them to Customs suggested that it did. Subsequent analysis by an archaeologist from Italy’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage determined that the statue was from Italy. “The Italians,” said Thompson, “provided information… that showed that the shipper was lying… to try to cover up their initial error.”There was no way that the statue could have been licit because no one had reported a “fortuitous find” matching its description or applied for an export license for the piece. Both of these steps have been compulsory under Italian law since 1909.“What we know is that the statue was illegally imported into the United States," Thompson told me. "What we don’t know for sure is where it came from before that.” The archaeologist who examined the statue told the U.S. government that the sculpture “was looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy,” but we cannot be any more precise.Kardashian and West have a personal connection to Italy: West claimed their daughter North was conceived there in 2012, they were married in Florence in 2014, and they visited Rome in 2016 to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary. There is no suggestion that Kardashian herself was aware of the object’s history or issues with its provenance.While some defendants, for example, Hobby Lobby Inc., try to present these seizures as a question of incomplete paperwork, there is more at stake than just bureaucratic red tape or logistical oversights. Looters destroy archaeological sites and cultural heritage. In certain parts of the world antiquities trafficking finances other forms of crime like terrorism. In the past, the U.S. government has characterized some instances of antiquities trafficking as “cultural genocide.”The seizure and civil forfeiture of the statue may not be the end of the matter. According to the complaint, the court may still request “other and further relief” as well as the costs incurred by the proceedings. Moreover, the seizure raises questions about the status and provenance of other antiquities housed at the Axel Vervoordt galleries in Belgium and Hong Kong including any other pieces potentially acquired on behalf of Ms. Kardashian.A request for comment from the Kardashian team has not been returned as of publication.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

