Feds seek nearly 8 year term for failed race impresario

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read

Feb. 14—IPSWICH — Federal prosecutors are calling failed Boston Grand Prix impresario John F. Casey "a serial fraudster" who deserves to spend nearly eight years in prison.

Casey, 57, of Ipswich, is expected to appear via video in U.S. District Court Tuesday to be sentenced on charges stemming from three schemes — including CARES Act fraud he carried on while on house arrest for two earlier sets of charges.

What Casey hopes to receive is not known — his taxpayer-funded public defender, Jessica Thrall, filed her sentencing memorandum under seal, citing sensitive medical information.

Prosecutor Kristina Barclay even challenged that, however.

Casey "has no history of drug or alcohol addiction, and while he claims to have suffered from depression his entire life, his claims have not been corroborated by records or interviews, and he admittedly refuses to take medication allegedly prescribed for that condition," Barclay wrote in her sentencing memorandum to U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs.

During a hearing last April after he was found to have violated the terms of his house arrest, Casey made a direct plea to the judge to let him go home again, telling Magistrate Donald Cabell that he suffers from numerous medical conditions, including systemic mercury poisoning and Asperger's syndrome, and that he was born deaf.

Prosecutors did not address those claims in their public sentencing memorandum, but did question statements Casey has made about his health, family and childhood.

"In true fraudster fashion, Casey made several claims to probation regarding his childhood, health and family life, presumably to lay the groundwork to request a below-(guidelines) sentence," Barclay continued. "But given that Casey has admitted to lying repeatedly to advance his financial interest, the court cannot take at face value Casey's statements which are intended to advance his interest in a shortened custodial sentence."

Barclay said Casey had every advantage in life, including being raised in a two-parent home, in Cambridge, attending prestigious private schools his entire life, earning a graduate degree in business.

Casey was initially charged with failing to report the income he was taking as CEO of Boston Grand Prix, an enterprise that was purportedly going to bring Indy Car racing to the streets of Boston's Seaport District on Labor Day weekend in 2016.

A second scheme involved Casey's ownership of an ice rink in Peabody. Casey obtained leasing agreements and loans based on his ownership of the rink, but used false information and entered financing arrangements after selling the business in 2016. He also admitted that he had not reported those loans on his tax returns.

Then, when the pandemic struck, Casey used the personal information of two women to fraudulently obtain $676,652 in CARES Act funding for shell businesses he set up. He spent some of the money on a three-carat diamond ring for a New Hampshire woman he'd been spending time with. Prosecutors seized that ring, and what's left of Casey's bank accounts, last month.

Barclay said in her sentencing memo that the women whose information was used to engage in CARES Act fraud were "wined and dined" by Casey; one is still on the hook for more than $150,000, the prosecutor wrote.

"The breadth, scope and seriousness of Casey's offenses cannot be overstated," Barclay wrote. "This was not a single act of poor judgment. These were multiple pervasive fraud schemes that lasted at least five years and netted almost $2 million."

Barclay said Casey not only preyed on vulnerable single women but harmed legitimate small business owners who were shut out of pandemic assistance in part due to his large fraudulent claims.

In addition to the 94-month federal prison term she is seeking, Barclay is asking for three years of probation to follow that prison term, and nearly $2 million in restitution.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

