Feds seek up to three years for NYC Proud Boys supporter who threatened Sen. Warnock

A Queens Proud Boys supporter who wrote on social media that Sen. Raphael Warnock should be “swinging with the f---ing fish” deserves up to three years in prison, federal prosecutors wrote Tuesday.

Eduard Florea, 41, pleaded guilty to posting the chilling threat online the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as to illegal possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors wrote that it was a good thing Florea couldn’t get a ride to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” protests, because his violent history would have made him incredibly dangerous.

“There is little doubt that if the defendant had been able to get to the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, he would have acted — based on his own words and stockpiling of weapons — as a violent accelerant on an already chaotic scene,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Navarro wrote in a Brooklyn Federal Court filing.

Florea was not a full-fledged member of the Proud Boys when he unleashed a barrage of threatening social media posts over several days. Prosecutors say he was a supporter of the far-right group.

“Dead men can’t pass s—t laws,” Florea posted about Warnock (D-GA) on Jan. 6, adding that he was “armed and ready to deploy” to the nation’s capitol.

Florea’s lawyers admitted that their client “overstepped the line between political expression and threatening speech” with the posts, but said that the 10 months Florea has already spent in jail was sufficient punishment.

“The time he has served has been a shocking, life-altering wakeup call,” they wrote.

Florea’s wife, who is the victim of Florea’s lengthy domestic violence history, wrote a letter in support of her husband’s release.

“I am confident Eduard will have all the support he needs to fulfill his parental obligations, to continue his mental rehabilitation, and finally realize his goals,” wrote Florea’s wife in her letter to the judge.

But prosecutors told the judge not to trust her words, saying that she told them yesterday the letter was not written of her own volition.

“She wrote the letter in support of the defendant because the defendant’s mother had told Ms. Florea that if she ever spoke to the FBI again, she would be cut off entirely (financially),” wrote Navarro.

Florea is set to be sentenced by Judge Eric Komitee on Dec. 16.