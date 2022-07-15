Feds seize 1 million fentanyl pills in California in DEA’s biggest bust in the state

Federal agents seized approximately 1 million pills containing fentanyl in Inglewood, Calif. earlier this month, in the largest seizure of fentanyl pills made by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the state.

In May, DEA agents from Los Angeles, New York, as well as police in Hawthorne, Calif. began investigating a Los Angeles-area drug trafficking organization believed to be linked to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel. During the investigation agents identified “narcotic couriers” in Southern California, as well as “stash house managers” who were responsible for distributing narcotics to other drug distributors in the area.

On July 5, a federal warrant was executed at an Inglewood residence, resulting in the record-breaking bust. The pills were intended for retail distribution, with an estimated street value of $15 to $20 million, according to the DEA.

“This massive seizure disrupted the flow of dangerous amounts of fentanyl into our streets and probably saved many lives,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said in a statement.

“The deceptive marketing coupled with the ease of accessibility makes these small and seemingly innocuous pills a significant threat to the health and safety of all our communities. A staggering number of teens and young adults are unaware that they are ingesting fentanyl in these fake pills and are being poisoned,” he added.

According to the agency, drug networks in Mexico are mass-producing “fake pills” designed to look like real prescription pills — such as Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Xanax and Adderall — but they are pressed with fentanyl “in filthy, clandestine, unregulated labs.”

In 2021, more than 107,000 people died as a result of a drug overdose or poisoning in the U.S. — an increase of nearly 15% from the previous year, as per data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The greater Los Angeles area has many international airports, freeways, and bus and train lines, which facilitate smuggling operations, according to the DEA. The area is a major hub for illegal drugs to arrive in the country. They are first stored in warehouses, residences and storage units, before being broken down into smaller quantities and transported to other states or distributed to local dealers.

DEA agents in the greater Los Angeles area said that 3 million fentanyl pills were seized in 2021. In the first four months of 2022, agents have already seized approximately 1.5 million fentanyl pills, which is a 64% increase over the same period last year.