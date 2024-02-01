Feds seize devices of ex-speaker aide Cade Cothren as part of separate investigation

The federal government seized electronic devices belonging to ousted Tennessee political aide Cade Cothren and others on Tuesday as part of a separate investigation, federal prosecutors said in newly filed court documents.

The documents do not specify what the separate investigation relates to or whose electronic devices were seized other than Cothren's.

The seizure was revealed in a motion filed by federal prosecutors on Thursday seeking to delay Cothren and former House Speaker Glen Casada's March 5 trial on corruption charges while investigators review "Cothren’s device and potentially other devices."

Cade Cothren, former aide to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, walks out of the Fred D Thompson Federal Building & Courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal charges ranging from money laundering to bribery Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn .

Prosecutors allege Cothren — pushed out as Casada's top aide in the wake of admitted drug use and a sexist and racist texting scandal — set up shadowy political consulting firm Phoenix Solutions to tap into taxpayer-funded mailer services available to lawmakers, as well as the lucrative political campaign mailer business. The scandal led to Casada's resignation as House speaker in 2019.

Although the seizure was related to a separate investigation, prosecutors in the corruption case wrote that the devices "likely contain discoverable material" that the federal government will use to prove their case against Cothren, and may contain similar material for Casada.

But before investigators in the separate investigation can give prosecutors any information from the devices that may be relevant to the corruption case, a "filter team" will have to review the material and withhold any "privileged communications," prosecutors wrote.

Then, any material the government plans to use at trial would have to be provided to the defendants' lawyers.

"The timeframe required to perform that process and to produce any additional discovery to the defendants necessitates a continuance of the current March 5, 2024, trial date and related deadlines," prosecutors wrote.

Cothren has already asked the court for a delay of his trial, arguing that a case expected to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer could affect his case, and the trial should be indefinitely delayed until that case is decided.

The government is hoping for a new trial date of May 6, 2024. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson on Thursday afternoon called a hearing by telephone scheduled for next Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss a handful of motions before the court, including the motion for a new trial date, “if appropriate.”

Reporters Melissa Brown and Vivian Jones contributed to this story.

