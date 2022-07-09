Feds seize nearly 50 pounds of cocaine

Jul. 8—A search at a San Juan home by agents with Homeland Security Investigations led to the discover of nearly 50 pounds of cocaine inside the residence, authorities said.

Ruby Alejandra Hernandez, 26, the sole occupant at the home, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, federal court documents reflect.

Hernandez, of San Juan, appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan and was ordered to be held without bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

According to a June 7, 2022 federal criminal complaint, when the agents searched the residence, they discovered a black tin containing multiple bundles wrapped in black duct tape. The bundle tested positive for cocaine, officials said.

The agents conducted an interview with Hernandez and during the interview, post Miranda, Hernandez admitted to allowing the cocaine to be stored inside her home, the federal criminal complaint reads.