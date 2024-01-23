Feds send Arizona $95M for I-10 expansion. See where the freeway will get wider

Arizona now has all the financial pieces in place to widen Interstate 10 between Chandler and Casa Grande thanks to a $95 million federal grant announced by state Democratic leaders on Monday.

The project has been a priority for many years, but funding its over $1 billion price tag hasn't been easy to come by. State leaders planned on receiving a third of the cost in federal help, but concerns within the Biden administration about the project's focus on freeway lanes and lack of other transit options left that grant in jeopardy.

So political and tribal leaders began a new grant process and pressure campaign on federal transportation officials, culminating in the announcement Monday that the final $95 million had been secured. The money is a federal transportation grant, albeit a different program than Arizona leaders had originally sought.

Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat who's a member of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, credited the funding to a bipartisan effort from the state's congressional delegation — whom he dubbed "team Arizona" — and an improved application from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

"They emphasize a lot more in this application the fact that this would not only improve transportation for commuters in Arizona, or truck traffic and therefore improving trade, but also so much improve the lives of people living on the Gila River Indian Community," Stanton told The Arizona Republic. "It was a huge equity piece that was missing in previous applications."

State Sen. T.J. Shope, a Coolidge Republican who has worked on the expansion for a decade by his estimate, said the final infusion of funding was in large part due to the involvement of Stephen Roe Lewis, the governor of the Gila River Indian Community.

Lewis worked with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs after learning the state's prior grant application was in jeopardy, and they met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to personally pitch the importance of the project.

"Together we rolled up our sleeves and got this new grant proposal together, focusing largely on the importance of this road to our Community," Lewis said in a statement.

"Completion of this segment of the I-10 will be a game-changer for our entire State, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way our State came together to get it done," he said. Hobbs said in a statement the funding will help to ensure Interstate 10 "remains a gateway for generations to come."

Democratic and Republican leaders alike praised the grant award, forecasting a transformational impact on the daily lives of commuters and the Arizona economy that relies on Interstate 10 as a main artery.

ADOT has gradually widened the freeway between Phoenix and Tucson, but the 26-mile stretch entirely within the Gila River Indian Community has been the remaining link. At only two lanes each direction, the segment of the interstate is prone to bottlenecks.

Widening that remaining segment and making bridge improvements will be paid for mostly with state funds, coming in at $692 million. The Maricopa Association of Governments will pay $221 million, much of which comes from an existing transportation tax known as Proposition 400, according to state and federal officials.

The federal grant funding is through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program. The grants are given to national or regional projects and are funded through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Construction is expected to begin this year with the removal and replacement of bridges over the Gila River.

