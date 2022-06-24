Feds: Somerville attorney tried to bribe police chief to get marijuana dispensary approved

Frank O'Laughlin
·1 min read

The United States Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts is expected to announce charges against a lawyer from Somerville who allegedly tried to bribe a local police chief in an effort to secure approval for a marijuana dispensary.

Federal investigators are slated to speak about the arrest during an 11 a.m. press conference, officials said in a tweet.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

