Feds' star witness Ty Garbin testifies against his cohorts in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

Ty Garbin, who was arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Mich., faces charges related to what the FBI says was a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

More than a year after pleading guilty to his crimes, former militia member Ty Garbin took the stand Wednesday against his one-time comrades, telling jurors that no one convinced him or any of the others to join the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The idea was theirs, testified the 26-year-old former airline mechanic, who told jurors about many acts that he and others took to pull off the kidnapping plan, including him building a makeshift version of Whitmer's cottage on his property so the group could practice breaking in and snatching the governor.

A handcuffed Garbin took the stand in an orange baggy jail suit - his new full-time uniform as he is serving a six-year federal prison sentence for his role in the plot.

Garbin, who could have gotten life if convicted at trial, told jurors that he was hoping to get time off his sentence through his testimony in court Wednesday, which marked day seven of a trial that has included testimony from an undercover informant and FBI agents who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen militia.

More: Defense fights to put 'double agent' on stand in Whitmer kidnap plot trial

More: Informant: I tried to 'de-escalate' ringleader's plan to kidnap and kill Whitmer

Garbin told jurors that the group eventually grew fearful that an informant or FBI agent had infiltrated the group, and held a meeting to discuss the potential ramifications if they got caught plotting the kidnap, and how they were prepared to deal with them.

"This is my personal choice to be here," co-defendant Brandon Caserta is heard saying during the meeting, which was secretly recorded and played for the jury. "I accept responsibility for what happens here ... I'll do my time."

The meeting was held at co-defendant Daniel Harris's parents' home in Lake Orion.

Garbin's testified that the group took extra measures to make sure they weren't caught. For example, he said, in order to get into the meeting, members were asked to bring identification, everything from a driver's license or birth certificates to pay stubs, military discharge papers and a jail tag.

Story continues

The defense has argued to jurors that that the defendants were enticed and induced by informants and agents to do this they wouldn't have otherwise.

Garbin testified that wasn't the case.

He told jurors that his role was to be part of the team that broke into Whitmer's home and snatched her from the home. He said accused ringleader Adam Fox and Harris had the same role.

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

Garbin walked the jury through several meetings the group had in the months before their Oct. 2020 arrest in an FBI sting, as well as his initial connection with Fox. He detailed how plans advanced from discussion of storming Michigan's capital building in Lansing to taking lawmakers hostage, to eventually circling Whitmer as the target.

Garbin told jurors that he joined the Wolverine Watchmen in March 2020, became a leader, and eventually met Fox at a June 2020 protest in Lansing.

More: Witness: Feds set up Whitmer kidnap suspects by promising beer, Buffalo Wild Wings

A week later, he was in the basement of the infamous "Vac Shack," - the Grand Rapids-area vacuum store where Fox lived under a trap door, a place he described as dark and dirty.

There, Garbin testified, he, Fox and others discussed various plans, including storming the capitol, firebombing state police vehicles and obtaining explosives.

It wasn't until late June that the group's focus shifted to Whitmer, Garbin testified.

"Not in the sense of kidnapping, but we were looking at the governor," Garbin testified, adding there was also discussion about making a citizen's arrest of the governor.

Garbin also testified about a road trip to Cambria, Wisconsin, where the group was headed for a training exercise. He was in a car with an undercover informant known as Big Dan and three co-defendants when one of the men, Harris, told the group that he was carrying an illegal firearm - a modified short-barreled rifle.

Co-defendants Caserta and Kaleb Franks also were in the car.

"We are all felons," Harris was heard saying in a recording captured during the car ride.

The jury heard the recording, which also captured Harris telling others he didn't want to travel through Chicago in fear of being pulled over. "Y'all are all in the car with an illegal (weapon)," Harris is heard telling the group.

Garbin testified that the rifle was an AR-15 with a fixed stock, which offered more stability when firing. He said that Harris told him he would keep a pistol stock on the rifle when driving in case he ever was pulled over.

Once the group arrived at Cambria, Garbin said, the men participated in a series of training exercises, from building explosives to constructing a makeshift shoot house to simulate an indoor setting.

"Our purpose with the shoot house was to simulate an indoor space. We hadn't narrowed down (Whitmer's) vacation home as the final spot," Garbin said.

Garbin also testified about a medical station that was set up in Cambria, where a tent was designed to treat severe wounds — gunshot wounds, shrapnel wounds and lost limbs.

"Are those the kind of wounds you expected to receive," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler asked.

"Yes," Garbin responded.

The prosecutor continued walking Garbin through various meetings and communications between the defendants, including a message that Harris wrote in an encrypted chat.

Harris wrote someone should just "cap" Whitmer, or shoot her, Garbin testified.

The prosecution brought out physical evidence for the first time in the case Wednesday — including Garbin's full tactical kit: A modified AR-15 rifle with a red dot sight, pistol grip, attached flashlight and threading on the barrel to attach a silencer.

The prosecutor showed the jury the rifle, along with a Glock-19, a bulletproof vest, a tactical helmet and a night vision scope.

Garbin testified that the gear was part of the kidnapping plan and the center of chat conversations.

Garbin, who was nicknamed "Gunny" in encrypted group chats, was the group's de facto weapons expert. Fox and others went to him for advice on which guns would be best for an operation, he said.

In one chat sent on Oct. 1, 2020, Fox told others he spent around $3,000 on guns, but also was saving money for purchasing explosives.

"I'm dropping like $3,000 on some s*** today," Fox wrote. "Got some new boom boom on the way."

Garbin said he attempted to counsel Fox on buying different weapons, which he testified would be more reliable, but that Fox had already spent the money.

In the chatroom, Caserta told Fox he was excited to shoot his new gun, if Fox was cool with it.

"I'm just trying to get on y'all level," Fox replied.

Before wrapping his direct examination, the prosecutor asked Garbin if he or any of the other members, were convinced by FBI informants to conspire to kidnap Whitmer.

"No," Garbin answered.

The prosecutor had no more questions.

The defense has now started cross examination of Garbin.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Feds' star witness Ty Garbin testifies in Whitmer kidnap trial