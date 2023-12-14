Feds say Starbucks illegally closed 6 L.A. area stores

KTLA - Los Angeles

Six Los Angeles County Starbucks stores may soon reopen after the National Labor Relations Board said the coffee franchise closed about two dozen locations to halt union momentum. This video aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 14, 2023. Details: ktla.com/news/local-news/6-area-starbucks-stores-may-reopen-after-feds-say-they-were-illegally-closed/

