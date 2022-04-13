Feds start revocation process on Tupelo bank robbery suspect

Apr. 13—TUPELO — A man accused of robbing a downtown Tupelo bank of $5,000 last week will likely spend the next five years inside a federal prison.

United States attorneys on Monday began the process of revoking the supervised release of Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of 2101 West Jackson Street, Tupelo. Documents filed April 11 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama say Wagner violated the terms of the supervised release and asked the court to issue a warrant for his detention until a revocation hearing can be held.

Wagner was released from a federal prison four months ago after serving most of a nearly 11-year sentence for robbing three banks in three different states over a single week in December 2010. As part of the supervised release — commonly called probation — he was told he could not break the law or leave the area for five years.

The petition for action filed this week says Wagner entered the Community Bank on West Main Street on April 6 and handed the clerk a note telling her to provide him $5,000. He walked out of the bank with around that amount of money in a bank bag. Law enforcement officials say that when he was apprehended in a Leeds, Alabama, hotel room about four hours later, he still had the bank bag and most of the money.

While bank robbery would be enough to revoke his supervised release, there was a second violation. When Wagner was released from the federal prison in Atlanta on Dec. 17, 2021, he was told he had to stay within the confines of the Northern District of Mississippi — essentially north of Highway 82. His flight out of state violated that term.

In preparation for the revocation, authorities have already taken steps to relocate Wagner closer to federal custody. When Wagner was captured at the Days Inn on Ashville Road in Leeds, he was booked into the St. Clair County Jail. He spent the next four days there, but was released Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Two hours later, Wagner was booked into the Talladega County Jail with the notation to hold for the U.S. Marshals Service. That jail sits right across the street from Federal Correctional Institution Talladega, a medium security prison facility.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to nine bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including two in Mississippi. Wagner's life of crime has followed a distinct pattern. He robs several banks, gets caught, serves about a decade in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.

He did that in 2000-2001, repeated it in late 2010 and possibly did it again this year. In a press release following Wagner's arrest, Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said Wagner is a suspect in other robberies in both Mississippi and Alabama.

The first documented string of bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to robbing seven banks and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $59,048 in restitution.

Following his release in early 2010, Wagner stole a car in December of that same year and robbed banks in Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to those crimes in a Mississippi courtroom. In June 2013, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mills sentenced him to 130 months in prison, plus five years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution.

