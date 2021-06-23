Feds: Stillwater man admits to child pornography possession

Jun. 23—STILLWATER — A Stillwater man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Wednesday, U.S. Attorney's officials said.

Daniel Porrazzo, 51, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to two counts in all, officials said.

He admitted to possessing multiple images of child pornography on two laptop computers in June 2016. The images included depictions of children under the age of 12 being sexually abused, prosecutors said.

Porrazzo faces a maximum possible term of 20 years in prison at his October sentencing.

Porrazzo has been in custody since his October arrest, officials said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal.