Feds: Stillwater man admits child pornography counts, pleads guilty in federal court

Sep. 15—ALBANY — A Stillwater man admitted Wednesday to possessing and transporting child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

Zachary L. Duchesne, 25, of Stillwater, pleaded guilty in federal court to seven counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, prosecutors said.

He admitted to using a Dropbox account to store, possess and view images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children between December 2017 and June 2019, prosecutors said.

He also admitted to periodically transferring child pornography videos into his Dropbox account and to using the stored child pornography as a form of "currency" to trade with other people, prosecutors said.

Duchesne has been in custody since his arrest in July 2020.

Duchesne has a prior conviction relating to possession of child pornography, officials said. He faces at least 15 years in prison and up to 40 at his sentencing later, officials said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance of the Stillwater Police Department and is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

