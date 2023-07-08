Feds: Suspects arrested, charged in robbery, shooting that injured Columbus police officer

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio expects to announce later today the arrests of and federal charges against two people in connection with the Thursday robbery and shootout that injured a Columbus police officer.

"U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies will announce the arrests of and federal charges against two individuals for their alleged roles in a July 6 robbery and shootout that resulted in the shooting of a Columbus police officer," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a media advisory.

The Dispatch will be at the briefing and will provide updates as they become available.

