Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms

FILE - Workers at ACCESS, the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, help with meals for the Arab community in Dearborn, Mich., on May 1, 2020. The federal government is taking preliminary steps toward revising racial and ethnic classifications on census and survey forms for the first time in a quarter century following calls to create a new category for people of Middle Eastern and North African descent and a desire to make categories less confusing for Hispanic participants. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE SCHNEIDER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

The federal government is taking preliminary steps toward revising racial and ethnic classifications that have not been changed in a quarter century following calls for more accurate categories for how people identify themselves in federal data gathering.

The revisions could open the door to changes long desired by advocates on census and survey forms. Among them are a new category for people of Middle Eastern and North African descent who currently are classified as white and efforts to make categories less confusing for Hispanic participants.

The chief statistician of the U.S. said in a blog post Wednesday that her office was initiating a formal review of the race and ethnicity classifications maintained by the Office of Management and Budget which were first outlined in 1977 and have not been revised since 1997.

The purpose of any changes to the standards will be to better reflect the diversity of the U.S., said Karin Orvis, the chief statistician, who was named to the position by the Biden administration earlier this year.

The review will wrap up by summer 2024 after getting input from government experts across agencies and public feedback, according to the chief statistician. That date would be months before a presidential election that could lead to a stop to any revisions if there's a change in administrations. Momentum for changing the classifications grew in the years leading up to the 2020 census, but it was halted after then-President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

“I understand the importance of moving quickly and with purpose," Orvis said. “It is also important that we get this right."

Besides helping to provide a portrait of the demographic makeup of the U.S., the categories are used to enforce civil rights, voting rights and employment discrimination laws. Under current classifications, race and Hispanic origin are separate categories on census forms and surveys.

Some advocates have been pushing for combining the race and Hispanic origin questions, saying the way race is categorized often confuses Hispanic respondents who are not sure how to answer. Tests by the Census Bureau in the 2010 census showed that combining the questions yielded higher response rates.

The need to change the current standards can be seen in 2020 census results in which the “some other race" category surpassed African Americans as the nation's second-largest racial group. The “some other race" category was made up overwhelmingly of Latinos, said Arturo Vargas, executive director of NALEO Educational Fund.

“Right now, the Census Bureau knows the way it collects data is fundamentally flawed. It’s confusing and distorts the true nature of our nation’s diversity,” Vargas said. “For the Latino population, the current construct is flawed when it comes to Latinos being able to identify themselves as Latino and by the race category.”

Advocates also have been pushing for a category of Middle Eastern and North African, also known as MENA, for the once-a-decade census and other federal demographic surveys. The Census Bureau recommended adding a MENA category to the 2020 census form, but the idea was dropped by the Trump administration.

Several U.S. House members equated the lack of a MENA category to “the longstanding erasure of a group of our fellow Americans" in a letter this week to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Census Bureau Director Robert Santos.

“OMB standards determine how our political institutions distribute material resources, political representation, and research funding," said the letter from 18 House Democrats, including Michigan's U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the lone Palestinian American in Congress. “These resources are vital components of growth and development for any minority community, particularly those who experience historical barriers to meeting basic needs and accessing support."

Meanwhile, Asian communities also have been calling for more nuanced details. Grouping Asians together in a single race category masks wide variations among different Asian groups, according to advocates.

For many civil rights groups, updating the categories has been a priority for years.

“We have been calling for urgency on this matter,” Vargas said. “We are heartened that we are seeing some movement.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘He’s a spokesperson for the Devil’: Ukraine’s ambassador on facing down Russia at the United Nations

    <strong>Exclusive: </strong>Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, has discarded the traditional diplomatic niceties of the chamber to draw attention to his country’s plight and hold Russia to account

  • 1939 Bugatti Type 57C Gangloff Is A Well-Kept Vintage Luxury Car

    This beautiful vehicle will likely be a hot item on the collector car market.

  • Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call

    What Karla Arango says started as a dorm-room sexual assault got even worse as word spread around campus. Arango’s experience in her first year at Northern Kentucky University highlights what experts see as deep-seated problems with Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that prohibits sexual discrimination in education. Heralded as a gamechanger for female college athletes, the law also is supposed to protect sexual assault and harassment accusers like Arango, giving them options like moving dormitories or even getting their attackers removed from the school.

  • Gas prices in Michigan: How the price at the pump has increased during COVID-19

    Gas prices continue to climb across the nation due to oil supply tensions. See how much prices have risen in Michigan and the state's metro areas.

  • Female Leaders Saved WAY More Lives Than Men During Worst of COVID Pandemic, Says Report

    Loren Elliott/ReutersA new study states what at least half the world’s population knows is obvious: women are better leaders when it comes to solving major crises. A study by the University of Queensland in Australia sifted through reams of data from 91 nations to reach the conclusion that countries with female leaders logged nearly 40 percent fewer deaths from COVID-19 than countries led by men in the first year of the pandemic. “Countries where women were at the head of government outperformed

  • 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible Begs To Be Driven

    This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side.

  • ESPN tabs Detroit Tigers as sellers; Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer among trade chips

    Michael Fulmer, Robbie Grossman and Tucker Barnhart are among the Detroit Tigers who could be traded before the Aug. 2 deadline.

  • Russia needs economic 'perestroika' to end reliance on energy exports - cenbank chief

    Russia must reduce its decades-old reliance on exports of raw materials and stimulate private enterprise to avoid slipping back towards a Soviet-style technological lag with the West, the governor of the central bank said on Thursday. After the West imposed the most crippling sanctions in modern history to punish President Vladimir Putin for the war in Ukraine, Russia's economy is facing its biggest contraction since the years following the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. Elvira Nabiullina, feted as one of the last economic liberals left at the top table of Russian policy-making, has been left with the job of steering the $1.8 trillion economy through the challenges of war and sanctions.

  • Liz Truss branded a liar after backtracking on Ukraine war claim

    The foreign secretary has backtracked on comments she made saying the UK government would "support" Brits wanting to travel to fight in Ukraine.

  • Reports: Russia captures 2 Americans fighting in Ukraine

    Two Americans, both military veterans, have reportedly been captured on the battlefield in Ukraine. Now, their fate is uncertain. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Death sentences of British fighters in Ukraine a warning to ‘soldiers of fortune’, Russia says

    Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were convicted of acting as mercenaries in self-proclaimed Donetsk republic

  • Authorities in occupied part of Ukraine say everyone born there is now Russian, a new step to erase Ukrainian identity

    Occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia, a region of Ukraine which has long been under occupation, are taking steady steps to make the area more Russian.

  • Right-hand man of 'Asia's El Chapo,' 6th on Australia's most wanted list, extradited from Thailand

    The right-hand man of “Asia’s El Chapo” has been extradited to Australia after spending over a year in a Thai prison following his arrest in 2020. Working with the Royal Thai Police, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) extradited Chung Chak Lee, 66, to Melbourne on Saturday for his involvement in the $23 billion drug operation known as The Company. Lee, a Chinese British national, appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday afternoon.

  • Ukraine war: Moroccan's death sentence being ignored, sister says

    Brahim Saaudun and two Britons were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine.

  • Americans missing in Ukraine

    Two Americans are missing and feared captured by Russian forces. Their loved ones are sharing details about their “mission” to help Ukraine. ABC News' Derrick Dennis has more.

  • Jennifer Aniston Rocks Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress She Stole 20 Years Ago

    “Does the dress look familiar?” the actor jokingly wrote in her Instagram story.

  • Mike Pence in Cincinnati as Jan. 6 committee looks at how Trump pressured him

    While the topic will be domestic energy, former VP Mike Pence's visit comes amid a much bigger drama.

  • 10-year Treasury yield the ‘safest place in town’ amid Fed rate hikes: Strategist

    Priya Misra, managing director and global head of rates strategy at TD Securities, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed interest rate hikes, inflation, consumer demand, and the probability of recession.

  • U.S. pledges $1bln in weapons at 'pivotal moment' in Ukraine war

    STORY: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is at a "pivotal" moment, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, adding the United States and its allies could not lose focus on the three-month long conflict, as the United States pledged $1 billion in more weapons to Kyiv."We must continue to rise to meet this challenge. Ukraine's soldiers and citizens are doing just that. And they are defending their homeland with resolve, grit, and ingenuity. And they've inspired us all. And they need our help."&nbsp;Austin spoke in Brussels at a meeting of dozens of defense ministers working to coordinate aid to Ukraine, where several countries pledged more military assistance.&nbsp;The White House announced around $1 billion worth of new weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday, including coastal defense systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems."And it includes guided MLRS munitions, eighteen more M777 Howitzers and the tactical vehicles to tow them, and 36,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition."Russia on Wednesday accused Western countries of "fighting a proxy war with Russia," saying the blood of Ukrainian civilians was on the hands of western countries supplying weapons. &nbsp;Ukraine is pressing the United States and other allies for speedy deliveries of weapons as it fights Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region.The battle for the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk is now the biggest fight in Ukraine as the conflict has shifted into a punishing war of attrition.Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters that about three-quarters of Sievierodonetsk was under Russian control, but Ukrainians were fighting fiercely for the city."The numbers clearly favor the Russians. In terms of artillery they do outgun and outrange, you've heard that many, many times. And they do have enough forces, but the Russians have run into a lot of problems. They've got command and control issues, morale issues, leadership issues, and a wide variety of other issues. So the Ukrainians are fighting a heroic fight."&nbsp;Kyiv has said it was losing 100 to 200 soldiers each day, with hundreds more wounded. In an overnight address, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the battle for the Donbas industrial heartland as one of the most brutal in European history.

  • Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand offers a telling quote on the new philosophy in Detroit

    Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand offers a telling quote on the new coaching philosophy in Detroit