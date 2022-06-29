Feds to target doctors for overprescribing; Medical Society cries foul

Jun. 29—CONCORD — The leader of a New Hampshire physicians organization warned that a crackdown on doctors who prescribe opioids — announced on Wednesday by federal law enforcement — will impede patient care in the Granite State.

The New England Prescription Opioid Task Force, the second of its kind in the country, will target the criminal conduct of physicians, pharmacists and other medical professionals in the areas of illegal prescribing of opioids and health care fraud.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, her counterparts in Maine and Vermont and an official from the U.S. Justice Department announced the crackdown Wednesday in Concord.

"These are not gray areas. These are not medical professionals walking close to the line at all. These are the worst of the worst," said U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr.

But the executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, James Potter, had strong words about the announcement.

Any time law enforcement takes a prosecutorial approach to prescription-writing without consulting doctors, unintended consequences emerge that ultimately harm patients and health care, Potter said.

Three or four years ago, federal officials demanded records of several doctors they believed were overprescribing, he said. Nothing came of it, Potter said.

"There's a balance here; clearly the pendulum has swung too far," he said.

The news conference came two days after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with two doctors accused of running pill mills. The court ruled that prosecutors must prove the doctors knew they were acting in an unauthorized manner.

During a Concord news conference, law enforcement officials said the task force will involve investigators and prosecutors in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, where opioids once again are killing people in high numbers.

The task force will work out of the Concord office of the U.S. Attorney and involve the FBI, the DEA, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Justice Department's Health Care Fraud Unit.

It is modeled after a similar task force established in 2018 to cover six Appalachian states, So far, authorities have made 111 arrests against defendants who issued more than 115 million pills.

One case involved a practitioner who exchanged pills for sex in a parking lot, Police said.

Another involved a physician who lost his license in one state, moved to another, and then distributed millions of pills there.

"What I hear from medical professionals is they want the bad apples out of their profession as well," Polite said.

Potter said Gov. Chris Sununu named a commission to address misuse issues involving opioids. The state has continuing education requirements for all professionals who can prescribe opioids. Earlier this year, a law went into effect requiring the state Board of Medicine to refine its prescribing rules with an eye on chronic pain sufferers.

He also fears the effect the effort could have on doctors who prescribe medicine such as Suboxone to treat addiction.

