Feds: Taunton barber trafficked fentanyl out of his shop

A Taunton barber was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl out of his shop.

Carlos Rivera, 47, used his home and his business, Knockout Barbershop, to sell drugs and store the profits, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He and another person ran the operation from September 2020 until January 2021, when he was arrested outside his apartment, federal prosecutors say.

Rivera had about 40 grams of fentanyl on him when he was arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney. He and his partner sold or intended to sell about 152 grams of fentanyl in all.

Rivera pleaded guilty in January to four fentanyl-related charges.

