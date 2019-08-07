Feds to Tesla: Cease and desist from claim that Model 3 is 'safest car'

Federal auto safety regulators warned Tesla to stop claiming that its Model 3 electric sedan was the safest car ever tested by the government.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tesla in October 2018 after the company said in a blog post that the Model 3 "achieves the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by NHTSA."

The letter surfaced Tuesday on transparency group Plain Site's website. It was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

NHTSA told Tesla in the letter that it had referred the matter to the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection "to investigate whether these statements constitute unfair or deceptive acts or practices."

Since then, Tesla has refused to remove the blog post, which cites the agency's test data for frontal, side and rollover crashes and says the company "engineered Model 3 to be the safest car ever built."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told investors and analysts in a July 24 conference call that the Model 3 had "the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested."

Representatives from NHTSA and Tesla were not immediately available to comment Wednesday morning.

Tesla's vehicles have achieved the federal government's highest safety rating of five stars, but the agency says it doesn't distinguish between the safety of five-star rated models.

NHTSA attorney Jonathan Morrison told Tesla in the letter that the company's statements violated the agency's guidelines for the promotion of vehicle safety performance.

"The Guidelines warn against comparison statements like these because such statements mislead consumers about the relative safety of different vehicle models," Morrison wrote.

The agency's frontal crash test data, in particular, "cannot determine whether a Model 3 would fare better in a real world frontal collision with, for instance, a significantly heavier SUV," Morrison wrote.

NHTSA noted that larger vehicles typically have a greater chance of survivability than smaller ones. It's "impossible to say based on the frontal crash results or Overall Vehicle Scores whether the Model 3 is safer than other 5-Star rated vehicles," NHTSA added.

Tesla defended itself by pointing to NHTSA data. The company's "statements are entirely based on actual test results" showing an overall injury probability of 5.7%, Tesla attorney Al Prescott replied in a letter to NHTSA.

"No vehicle has ever achieved an overall lower score" of injury probability, he wrote.

