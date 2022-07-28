Feds: Texas man accused of Nashville murder-for-hire plot put hit on co-conspirator

A Texas businessman accused of hiring men to kill a Nashville couple also tried to have a co-conspirator killed, federal prosecutors said this week.

Erik Charles Maund was charged in connection with the deaths of Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged ex-boyfriend, William “Bill” Lanway, 36. The pair were found shot to death in a car left at a Nashville construction site.

According to investigators, Maund hired an Austin security specialist and two other men — a purported member of the Israeli Defense Forces and a special operations U.S. Marine — to shoot the pair.

Federal prosecutors say Lanway sent Maund a text attempting to extort him over his relationship with Williams while the auto industry magnate was still married.

Maund paid more than $750,000 for the March 2020 hits, according to federal prosecutors.

He, Gilad Peled, 48, and Bryon Brockway, 47, all of Austin, Texas, and Adam Carey, 31, of Richlands, North Carolina, were initially charged in December. All remain in custody as of Thursday.

New details show prosecutors believe Maund tried to have one of the men kill an unnamed co-conspirator after the initial hit.

After being arrested, prosecutors said Peled told Maund another co-conspirator wanted more money.

Maund agreed to pay an additional $25,000 — and then offered Peled $50,000 to arrange to pay Brockway $100,000 to kill the co-conspirator and stop future requests for payment for the original murders, the U.S. Attorney's Office indicated in a news release Thursday.

The group were all hit with superseding indictments alleging murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death, and kidnapping resulting in death on Thursday, adding higher charges to the allegations against them.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Feds say man accused in Nashville murders put hit on co-conspirator