Feds: Three indicted by grand jury in Henderson, Kentucky fentanyl overdoses

A federal grand jury in Kentucky indicted two men and one woman for distributing fentanyl that prosecutors say resulted in at least one fatal overdose in the Henderson area.

The indictment alleges Morganfield, Kentucky, residents Destinee Vargason, 25, and Seth Stout, 21, conspired to distribute the highly potent opioid drug fentanyl and the drug alprazolam, which is better known by its brand name, Xanax.

According to court documents, the substances caused at least one death.

Federal prosecutors in Western Kentucky did not identify the victim by name in a news release.

Evansville resident Coriyahvon Lamont Outlaw, 30, is also accused in a federal indictment of distributing fentanyl that caused a separate overdose in the Henderson area.

While this overdose was not fatal, investigators say it caused "serious bodily injury to the victim," according to the news release.

All three face mandatory minimum sentences of at least 20 years in prison if convicted, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Vargason and Stout are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance resulting in death. Outlaw faces one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Drug Enforcement Agency will host a news conference Tuesday morning alongside the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force to discuss the federal indictments and fentanyl overdose deaths in the Henderson County area.

