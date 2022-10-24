Feds tip local law enforcement in child porn case

Oct. 24—A McAlester man is in custody after federal and local authorities found numerous "materials depicting child pornography" in his residence that also housed a child daycare center.

Nathan Rex Upton, 33, is charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Upton is accused of "possessing, with knowledge of its contents, one hundred or more separate materials depicting child pornography" and "knowingly procuring, printing and otherwise creating material depicting children under the age of 18."

Jail records show Upton was being held Monday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said there is a possibility of local child victims having contact with Upton due to him living in a licensed home daycare he didn't operate near Chadick Park in McAlester.

"If that's the case, come forward," Morris said. "If someone would like for us to talk to their kid or have had thoughts that something may have happened to their kid, please come talk to us."

Morris said anyone can contact him or PCSO Deputy Michael Glasco at 918-423-5858.

"We're doing a thorough investigation hand-in-hand with Homeland Security," Morris said, referring to the federal agency.

Glasco wrote in a probable cause affidavit he received a tip from the U.S. Secret Service an individual, identified as Upton, was "involved in selling and receiving child pornography."

Glasco wrote in his report he obtained a search warrant for the residence in which Upton lived and executed the warrant with agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, other deputies, and the McAlester Police Department.

The affidavit states Upton answered the door when law enforcement knocked and "began stepping back into the house" before he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, Upton yelled to a woman inside the residence to "unplug" his equipment.

The report states law enforcement found inside a room belonging to Upton books with drawn illustrations depicting "juvenile subjects having sex with adults" and a "large number of flash drives along with several laptop computers and tablets."

In a separate room, law enforcement found "21 bankers boxes of anime books" that depicted "juveniles having sex with adults along with naked pictures of juveniles."

"Some of the books were bought and some were going to be sold by looking at prepared shipping labels," the affidavit states.

A desktop computer tower that was in Upton's room was seized during the warrant service and will be analyzed by federal agents, the report states.

Upton was also charged with possessing prescription medication that was not prescribed to him, the affidavit states.

