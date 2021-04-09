Feds say Turkey Point staff falsified records. FPL says it will pay proposed $150,000 fine

David Goodhue
·1 min read

Federal investigators say employees at Turkey Point nuclear power plant in Homestead falsified records and deliberately recorded inaccurate information on maintenance reports in 2019.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recommended Thursday that Florida Power & Light, which operates the power plant on south Biscayne Bay, be fined $150,000 for the violations.

The utility said Friday that it will pay the civil fine, and that it had also conducted its own investigation, which resulted in the firing of the employees involved in the inquiry.

“Turkey Point does not compromise when it comes to safety. As soon as we became aware of these situations, which occurred in 2019, we conducted a thorough investigation and the individuals involved no longer work for Florida Power & Light,” Megan Murphy Salyer, FPL spokeswoman, said in an email.

The NRC said in a press release that two of its investigations in 2020 “determined FPL employees engaged in deliberate misconduct” the year before.

The first investigation confirmed that three mechanics falsified information on a work order associated with the inspection and maintenance of a safety-related check valve, the agency said.

The second probe found that two technicians provided inaccurate information on maintenance records related to a “mispositioned plant component,” the NRC said in the release.

“The NRC also found that a supervisor and a department head influenced others in the department to conceal this maintenance error,” the release states.

Federal investigators said that the violations they found “did not result in an increased risk to the public, and FPL has initiated corrective actions to prevent a recurrence of the events leading to the violations.”

Recommended Stories

  • Joni Mitchell to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Blue’ With Remasters of First Four Albums

    In the latest installment of her Archives series, songwriter preps reissue of her 1971 masterpiece — as well as Song to a Seagull, Clouds, and Ladies of the Canyon

  • Treasury says plan to end fossil fuel subsidies would bring in over $35 billion

    The Treasury Department estimates its plan to end subsidies for fossil fuel companies would bring in over $35 billion in federal revenue over 10 years.Driving the news: "The main impact would be on oil and gas company profits. Research suggests little impact on gasoline or energy prices for U.S. consumers and little impact on our energy security," officials said in a report on the wider White House tax policy proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The White House has not spelled out precisely what tax code provisions that affect fossil fuel companies they want to change.But past Democratic proposals have taken aim at areas like write-offs for certain drilling costs and the oil-and-gas industry's eligibility for deductions on manufacturing income.The White House is looking to boost tax revenue from the oil industry while expanding tax incentives for renewable power, creating new transmission and storage credits and more.The other side: The oil-and-gas industry argues that it doesn't get special treatment under the tax code, and instead uses provisions aimed at spurring a wide range of business investment.Via Reuters, the American Petroleum Institute argues that "Targeting specific industries with new taxes would only undermine the nation’s economic recovery and jeopardize good-paying jobs, including union jobs.Go deeper: Biden Tax Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35 Billion (Bloomberg)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Many Drilled U.S. Wells Will Never Be Completed

    Fracking crews are increasing their activity in U.S. shale basins, finishing off a slew of DUC wells, but despite the increase, many of these already drilled wells may never be completed

  • Saudi Arabia jails alleged satirist ‘identified in Twitter infiltration’

    Activist claims 2014 breach led to aid worker being sentenced to 20 years over parody account Abdulrahman al-Sadhan was not heard from by his family for 23 months after he was forcibly disappeared in March 2018. Photograph: Supplied A Saudi court’s decision to sentence an aid worker to 20 years in prison for allegedly using a satirical Twitter account to mock the Riyadh government has been linked to the infiltration of Twitter by Saudi agents in 2014, in a case that has drawn the attention of senior US officials. Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, a 37-year-old aid worker with the Red Crescent, was sentenced by Saudi Arabia’s specialised criminal court, and given an additional 20-year travel ban, following allegations that he used a popular parody account to mock the Saudi government. The case is significant in part because Sadhan’s 2018 arrest and subsequent trial – following a long disappearance during which his family did not hear from him – is believed to be connected to the infiltration of Twitter by agents of the Saudi government in 2014 and 2015. The connection was first reported by Bloomberg in 2020. The US Department of Justice in 2019 charged three Saudi nationals with illegally accessing private information of “certain” Twitter users accounts and providing information about the accounts to Saudi officials. Two of the Saudis who were charged were Twitter employees who, the DoJ alleged, used their employment to access information about Twitter users who were critical of the Saudi government. The two former employees are believed to be in Saudi and were not apprehended by the US. The private information that was obtained “could have been used to identify and locate” Twitter users who published posts who were critical of the regime, the DoJ said at the time. While Twitter has not disclosed the identities of individuals who were possibly exposed in the alleged breach, a Saudi dissident living in exile told the Guardian he believed the breach was directly responsible for Sadhan being identified as the possible user behind the parody account @sama7ti. Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi activist who lives in exile in Canada and has previously been warned that he was a possible target of the Saudi government, said he had been shown a number of exposed accounts following the breach in an interview with the FBI, including an account that is alleged to have been used by Sadhan. “Most of the tweets were criticising the religious elite in Saudi Arabia,” Abdulaziz said. “When I met the FBI they gave me a list, and I saw a couple of accounts that had been compromised, including @sama7ti. I think more than one person has been jailed because of this.” He added: “For us [activists], Twitter is our platform. It is our parliament. We want to have a voice there, but [the Saudis] are using their tools, they’re using their experts, just to silence people. They don’t want us to share our opinion.” A spokesperson for Twitter declined to comment on specific questions about Sadhan’s case or the account that he has been accused of using anonymously. The spokesperson said the company had acted swiftly to cut off access to “malicious actors” using its user data as soon as it learned of the problem. “We cooperated closely with authorities during their investigation, which has resulted in several indictments in the United States. We simultaneously moved to notify and protect affected account holders. We remain committed to protecting the public conversation from abuse by state actors, and we disclose every tweet and account we can reliably attribute to a nation state in our public archive – the only one of its kind in the industry,” the spokesperson said. The FBI declined to comment. The case has raised concern at the US state department, which said it would continue to monitor the case throughout an expected appeals process. “As we have said to Saudi officials at all levels, freedom of expression should never be a punishable offence. We will continue to elevate the role of human rights in our relationship with Saudi Arabia and encourage legal reforms that respect the human rights of all individuals,” the state department said. Sadhan was forcibly disappeared on 12 March 2018 after being kidnapped from the headquarters of the Saudi Red Crescent in Riyadh, where he worked. He was not heard from for 23 months, his family have said, until he was allowed to make a brief phone call to his family and alerted them to his whereabouts. His mother and his sister, Areej, are both US citizens. “What they are charging him on is based on tweets. The charges are based on the peaceful use of social media – specifically Twitter – and criticising Saudi human rights abuses and social justice issues,” Areej al-Sadhan said. “At the same time, Khashoggi’s murderers are just walking free,” she said, referring to the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I cannot even describe the injustice,” she said. When her father in Saudi saw her brother for the first time, Areej said, he noticed that Abdulrahman’s health had deteriorated, and he said he had been held in solitary confinement. “He wasn’t, you know, the same Abdul we know. He obviously was tired, and has been isolated from the outside world. It has taken a toll on his health,” his sister said. For activists, the case has also taken on special political significance, coming weeks after the Biden administration criticised Saudi Arabia for its poor human rights record. “[Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman is sending a message that he doesn’t care,” said Omar Abdulaziz. The Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Note in missing couple’s car leads rescuers to ‘extreme’ site in Death Valley, cops say

    The couple was reported missing after they didn’t return from a camping trip, police said.

  • Five Feet of Fury and The Monster Among Men will stand out at WWE WrestleMania 37

    One thing we’ve learned in this bizarre angle/story line with Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt is Alexa Bliss can act.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Britain reassures on AstraZeneca after advising under-30s take other vaccines

    British officials and ministers sought to shore up confidence in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, saying advice that most people under 30 should be offered alternative shots was not unusual and would not impact the pace of rollout. A pharmacist whose brother died from a brain blood clot linked to the AstraZeneca shot was among those calling for people to keep getting it, saying the doses would save lives. Anthony Harnden, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) which issued the new advice, said such suggestions were not unusual, pointing out that people of different ages already got different flu shots in Britain.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • McIlroy starts quest, again, for grand slam. First day at Masters not encouraging

    It once looked like he win many green jackets. It hasn’t happened.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Kim Jong Un likens North Korea's economic troubles to catastrophic 1990s famine

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday compared his country's economic struggles to the devastating 1990s famine that left hundreds of thousands of people dead. The Korean Central News Agency reports that while speaking to lower-level Workers' Party of Korea members, Kim said there are "many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us," and it's up to everyone in the WPK to "wage another ... arduous march in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little." Earlier in the week, he told party members the country is facing its "worst-ever situation." Due to the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, Kim is facing his most difficult test as leader, foreign experts told The Associated Press. China is North Korea's biggest trading partner, but with the border closed because of the pandemic, that partnership has been crippled. In January, Kim told party officials the country needed to rely more on domestic manufacturing and less on imports. Food is needed in North Korea, but monitoring groups told AP there are no signs of mass starvation taking place. There were several driving forces behind the 1990s famine, including natural disasters, mismanagement, and the loss of aid from the Soviet Union, and experts told AP it's unlikely there would be another famine today, because China would first offer assistance in order to keep North Korean refugees from entering the country. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip 'carried British passport No. 1' and more fascinating facts about the late royalFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • Sony becomes a top supplier for Netflix. How that plays into the streaming wars

    Sony Pictures movies will go to Netflix for their pay-TV window, and the streamer will get a first look at the studio's straight-to-digital titles.

  • US gun violence: Biden takes action on 'international embarrassment'

    As the White House announces new measures, Biden calls gun violence an "international embarrassment".

  • Australia to buy extra 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Australia said Friday that it has finalized a deal to buy an extra 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine as it rapidly pivots away from its earlier plan to rely mainly on the AstraZeneca vaccine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the deal just hours after saying Australia would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged under 50. Australia's pivot came after the European Medicines Agency said this week it had found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, though regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people.