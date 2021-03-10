Feds: 'They turned patients into human ATMs'

Mar. 10—A Waverly doctor admitted in federal court he received bribes and kickbacks in exchange for ordering medical tests, federal prosecutors said.

Dr. Lee Besen, 65, pleaded guilty Friday by video to two counts of conspiring to violate the anti-kickback statute. Besen, who authorities said practiced in Blakely, was one of six people, including another Scranton-area doctor, charged in July by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey as players in a scheme they said bilked Medicare out of more than $2 million. He is the fourth charged in that scheme to plead guilty.

Federal authorities alleged that Besen and Dr. Yitzchok "Barry" Kurtzer, who practiced medicine in Scranton, Lake Ariel and Greentown, Pike County, were paid kickbacks by a person only identified as "Individual-1" to collect DNA samples from Medicare patients for tests that determine a patient's genetic predisposition to cancer and how they would respond to medications.

Besen and Individual-1, who worked as a sales representative for two laboratories in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, made a deal in October 2018, where Besen would direct genetic tests to a lab in return for $1,000 to $1,500 a month, authorities said. They later split $2,500 commissions on cancer tests the doctor ordered.

Individual-1 was cooperating with the FBI, authorities said.

Yitzchok Kurtzer, of Monsey, New York, introduced to Individual-1 by Besen, struck a similar deal, federal prosecutors said.

The scheme continued through 2020.

In filing charges last summer, then-U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement, "they turned patients into human ATMs, generating cash payments for medical testing and other procedures."

Prosecutors said the volume of genetic tests Besen ordered dipped if he did not receive his kickbacks. Besen was recorded by federal authorities discussing the payments as "vigs," which they said is a slang term for the fees collected by bookies.

Story continues

Also charged in the scheme were Kimberly Schmidt of Moscow, an employee at Besen's Peckville practice; Yitzchok Kurtzer's wife, Robin Kurtzer, and two of Kurtzer's assistants — Amber Harris and Shanelyn Kennedy, both of Scranton.

Schmidt, Harris and Kennedy each pleaded guilty to similar charges and are awaiting sentencing.

A separate scheme Besen admitted he participated in saw him receive kickbacks for allowing Terri Haines of Kennett Square, who is not a health care provider, to use his name and credentials to order tests for Medicare patients he never met with at health fairs he never attended. A charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute filed against Haines is pending.

Besen is scheduled for sentencing July 6. He faces a potential maximum of 10 years in prison.

