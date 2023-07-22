Feds:TwoCT men charged with using stolen identities to take, resell vehicles

Jul. 21—Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday. Perez, who was arrested on July 19, was ordered to be detained. Walker surrendered to law enforcement Thursday and was released on a $250,000 bond, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment alleges that the scheme went as far back as September 2020. Walker, Perez and others used personal information stolen from residents in Connecticut and other states to apply for vehicle loans at dealerships in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island, the U.S. attorney's office said. The loans were for motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and other performance vehicles.

Once the dealership approved the loan, Walker sent a series of runners, including Perez, Mark Goff and Thomas Owen, to pick up the vehicle using fake a driver's license, which included the identity theft victim's information and a photo of the runner, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The vehicles were then taken back to Connecticut to be resold on Facebook Marketplace, the U.S. attorney's office said.

The indictment, which was returned on July 11, charges Walker and Perez each with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, an offense that carries a prison sentence of up to a 30 years if found guilty, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Walker was also charged with three counts of wire fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of interstate transportation of stolen vehicles. Perez was also charged with one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Ansonia residents Goff, 48, and Owen, 26, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft charges stemming from this case. They are awaiting sentencing, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The U.S. attorney's office noted a related case of Waterbury resident Nuvar Foster. Foster, 30, previously pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle stemming from a fraudulent purchase of a motorcycle from a Rhode Island dealership. He was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution, the amount he received when he resold the motorcycle.

