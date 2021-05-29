Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect tried to bilk IRS of $1.6M

·1 min read

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Abidemi Rufai, 42, was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 from the Washington state Employment Security Department as it tried to rush unemployment benefits to people who lost work during the pandemic last year.

The state paid likely paid out more than $647 million in such fraudulent claims, though $370 million was recovered, officials said last month.

Federal prosecutors in western Washington have been seeking to make sure Rufai remains in custody pending trial, saying he poses a severe flight risk, is facile with fake identities, and that he's unlikely to ever be extradited if he makes it back to Nigeria.

On Friday, they filed a letter with U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle to bolster that argument. It said that in the last few days, IRS criminal investigators have revealed that they have been investigating an email account associated with Rufai for years.

According to the IRS, the email account was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019.

“The IRS rejected many of the filings, but accepted returns seeking approximately $900,000,” the letter said. “The IRS is calculating the amount of refunds actually paid out on these returns.”

An attorney representing Rufai, Lance Hester, told The Seattle Times he was not yet familiar enough with the allegations against his client to comment.

    The Biden administration on Friday announced new crackdowns against Belarus as punishment for forcing down a Ryanair flight to arrest an opposition journalist.The big picture: The announcement comes hours after Aleksandr Lukashenko met with ally Vladimir Putin in Sochi. President Biden will be meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on June 16.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The United States on June 3 will reimpose full blocking sanctions against nine state-owned companies, which had previously been granted sanction relief "under a series of General Licenses by the Treasury Department."Belarus has been a target of U.S. sanctions in the past, particularly after Lukashenko claimed victory in a highly disputed election last summer and authorized violent crackdowns on protestors.The European Union announced earlier in the week that it would impose additional economic sanctions following the hijacking.The Treasury Department is also working on a new executive order, which would provide Biden further latitude to increase sanctions against the Lukashenko government and its allies. The White House reiterated its continued cooperation with its European allies, as well as the State Department's travel warning for U.S. citizens. The statement also includes the Federal Aviation Administration's advisory for U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.What they're saying: "We call on Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23, immediately release all political prisoners, and enter into a comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with the leaders of the democratic opposition and civil society groups that leads to the conduct of free and fair Presidential elections under OSCE auspices and monitoring," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on behalf of the White House.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Ramallah — The crises in Jerusalem and Gaza have made Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas relevant again, with foreign ministers stopping by his headquarters and the phones ringing with calls from world leaders.Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, Abbas appeared isolated internationally and powerless domestically. The Palestinian Authority feared the tensions in Jerusalem and fighting in Gaza could morph into a new intifada in the West Bank that they would be unable to control.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The chants of protesters in East Jerusalem and the West Bank underscored their anger with the Palestinian Authority, which was struggling to justify another postponement of elections that have now been delayed by 16 years.A prominent leader of Abbas' Fatah movement, Jibril Rajoub, had complained on official Palestinian TV that no Arab leader had contacted Abbas as the crisis broke out."For a long period of time, the Arab interest in the Palestinian issue has significantly decreased, there was a kind of coldness," another senior Palestinian official told me.But fairly suddenly, the crisis turned into a lifeline for Abbas.Driving the news: In just two days, the Palestinian president received Secretary of State Tony Blinken — the first secretary of state to visit Al-Muqata'a (the presidential compound) in more than four years — along with the foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan.Last week, the German foreign minister visited Ramallah, and the British foreign secretary did so on Wednesday. The list will grow in the coming days and weeks.Since the crisis began, Abbas has received calls from President Biden, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and many others.One Palestinian official told me Biden’s call was particularly important as it gave leaders around the world a green light to reengage with the Palestinian Authority.The state of play: The Gaza conflict also generated renewed American interest in the Palestinian-Israeli file.For months, Palestinian officials have been urging the Biden administration to restart the Palestinian-Israeli negotiations that have been stalled since 2014.Israel’s recent elections and the delayed Palestinian vote both made it more difficult for the U.S. to launch any such effort, a Palestinian official told me.It was clear that Israel-Palestine was not even in Biden's top 10 priorities, the official told me. Times have changed.What’s next: The Palestinian Authority still hopes the Biden administration will push for the resumption of peace talks."They told us that we have not reached that point yet, maybe later," a Palestinian official said.Go deeper: Blinken warns conflict could start again.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    By blocking a congressional investigation into what happened, the Republican party has proven itself beyond shame or dignity ‘Ridiculous claims that the election was stolen or that the coronavirus was a minor event are intended to recast the story of America’s recent history in a way which legitimizes the Republican party’s ceaseless war against expertise, fact-based media, and political opposition.’ Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images Do you remember how, just a few short months ago, supporters of Donald Trump staged a violent insurrection? How they stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of last November’s presidential election, looting and vandalizing the seat of American democracy? The fact that they carried firearms, explosives and handcuffs, some wanting to kill Vice-President Mike Pence, and others to run the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, over with a car? And how the whole thing was incited by the former president, Donald Trump, who told the mob beforehand to “fight like hell”? If you are willing to admit that you remember these things, you’re in a smaller minority than you might think. In recent months, Republicans haven’t been content to just block the creation of a congressional committee to uncover new facts about the insurrection. They’ve also moved to rewrite the history of the facts we already know. Republican legislators and rightwing media have suggested either that nothing of particular note happened that day, or that if it did, it was the fault of leftwing agitators like “antifa” and Black Lives Matter. Completely unmoored from reality as they may be, Republican voters seem about split between the two explanations, with 48% saying that the people at the Capitol were “mostly peaceful, law-abiding Americans” and 54% saying they were a leftwing mob. Often lies like this are designed to obscure what the party itself does. As Republicans have moved more and more overtly towards rejecting the democratic process, they have to try all the more furiously to cover up their tracks. If the party were forced to admit that the man who they twice put forward to be president – and may yet put forward again – had instigated a violent insurrection, it would be hard for them to continue to function as a democratic political party. Rather than admit what they really are, they prefer to deny what they did. But the attempt by Republicans to rewrite history extends beyond lying about their own behavior. Like pathological liars everywhere, Republicans spin vast, conspiratorial stories in which they always emerge as either the hero or the victim. Ridiculous claims that the election was stolen or that coronavirus was a minor event which the media overhyped to harm Trump are intended to recast the story of America’s recent history in a way which legitimizes the party’s ceaseless war against expertise, fact-based media and political opposition. The inability to reach a shared understanding of recent history poses a grave danger What makes Republican lies so insidious is that they have many purposes beyond being literally believed. As Russel Muirhead and Nancy L Rosenblum have argued, they are often “conspiracy without the theory”. No evidence or explanation in support of them is offered because factual belief is not the point. Instead, they serve to have believers demonstrate their loyalty. To repeat something clearly untrue is a sign of debasement but also dedication, one that reaffirms one’s identity as a loyal member of the movement. The lies also draw a clear line between believers on the inside and those on the outside who react furiously to the blatant falsehoods. This only intensifies the perception among Republicans that they are under relentless siege from hostile forces, making the lies even easier to repeat. The inability to reach a shared understanding of recent history poses a grave danger. While political parties and factions will always disagree over how to interpret the world and its history, the give-and-take and trust which are vital to the functioning of democratic politics depend on a common baseline understanding of reality. Decades ago, the political theorist Hannah Arendt wrote that factual truth is “the ground on which we stand and the sky that stretches above us”, by which she meant that it sets the parameters and limits of political struggle. If one side refuses to accept those limits, it is signaling that it is capable of doing almost anything to gain the power necessary remake the world in the shadow of their lies. Another of Arendt’s observations was that once a common understanding of the world has been lost, it is incredibly difficult to reconstruct. The sheer scale of the apparatus which works to rewrite history – from TV and radio to social media posts to online propaganda outlets – creates a snug cocoon of validation which is hard to penetrate, especially when it is shared with others. Psychologists have demonstrated that human beings are hard-wired to dismiss information that contradicts their worldview and threatens their social relationships. If everyone else in your circle – at home, at the bar, on social media – is accepting the historical rewrite, the easiest thing to do is go along with it. Failing to do so could mean losing friends, falling out with family and questioning the fundamentals of your own identity. All of these forces create powerful incentives which will remain in place for as long as the party remains committed to its assault on American democracy. It has been said that truth is the first casualty of war, but it is also the first victim of would-be autocrats and revolutionaries. Today’s Republican party has plenty of both. For as long as it and its supporters continue to travel down their current path, they will remain dependent on the constant rewriting of history. There’s no other way for them to keep going. As for where exactly they’re going – that’s a question which ought to worry us all. Andrew Gawthorpe is a historian of the United States at Leiden University, and host of the podcast America Explained

    The bill establishing a commission to probe the Capitol riot received GOP pushback, including from McConnell, who announced his opposition last week.

    “I am the latest target of cancel culture,” former cop Nate Silvester said. An Idaho police officer is out of a job after catching heat for mocking NBA star LeBron James. Former Bellevue deputy marshal Nate Silvester went viral for a TikTok video in which he slammed James for involving himself in policing issues.

    Cameron Deriggs will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Deriggs was one of five men arrested in the case on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

    Catch up on the latest news in the college football world. (Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

    Robocops and Carries and Charlie Chaplin homages, oh my!

    A state district judge on Friday sentenced to five years in prison a former Fort Worth police officer who lied to grand jurors about whether he told a hospital trespassing suspect that he was under arrest.

    Austrian defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a five-year contract after leaving Bayern Munich, the Spanish giants confirmed on Friday.

    Far more Americans are receiving unemployment benefits than the last time the jobless rate was at the current 6.1%, thanks to a major expansion of the federal safety net that has provided aid to millions of people out of work. About 15.8 million people received unemployment aid through one of several benefit programs during the week of May 8, the latest period for which data is available, according to a Labor Department report Thursday. The primary reason for the expansion is that the government created two emergency programs in last spring's pandemic relief legislation.

    The FDA and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are expected to announce that contamination problems at Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s (NYSE: EBS) Baltimore Bayview plant have been resolved, and production is set to resume, the Wall Street Journal reported. The deal with the FDA could free up already manufactured doses of the vaccine that have been in quarantine and allow for the production of new doses. The FDA had halted production of J&J’s vaccine at the plant in April after an inspection flagged severe quality control and sanitary issues. As a part of the arrangement, 60 million doses of the J&J shots could be cleared for use. An additional 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) shot could become available as well, according to the Wall Street Journal. Robert Kramer, EBS’s CEO, had previously offered mixed messages on what exactly happened to lead to the mixup but clarified in front of a House subcommittee that some of the problems arose due to having to produce two COVID-19 vaccines at large scale, which the company said strained the capacity of its equipment. Emergent chief executive Robert Kramer told a House committee last week that the company had produced enough of a key ingredient to yield more than 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine. The company has been taking corrective measures and has been in talks with FDA and J&J over the steps needed to reopen the facility. Price Action: EBS stock is up 4.3% at $60.32, and JNJ shares are up 1.14% at $170.7 during the market session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shot Approved In UKAstraZeneca's Tagrisso Wins European Approval In Early Lung Cancer© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    “We can do anything to get them back ... We won’t stop.”

    Employers are loosening job qualifications as the economy bounces back from the COVID slump and they struggle to find workers.

    CHAPELLE-SUR-ERDRE, France (Reuters) -A radicalised French ex-prisoner on a watch list of potential terrorist threats stabbed a policewoman inside her station in western France on Friday before being killed in a shoot-out with police, a government minister said. The victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "He was flagged in 2016 for a strict practice of Islam, for radicalisation," Darmanin told reporters after visiting the police station in Chapelle-sur-Erdre, near Nantes, where the attack occurred.

    Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. “We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the ceasefire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to brief reporters. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.

    Japanese officials still haven't decided whether even local fans can attend the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Video of the incident showing Tacoma officers pinning Manuel Ellis to the ground during an arrest that resulted in his death in March 2020 is being investigated. Ellis’ family said they want justice.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $900 million bond maturing June 3, according to a person familiar with the matter.The asset management company wired funds for the principal and interest of the 3.25% bond to a trustee account, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.That follows payment on a 500 million yuan ($78 million) local bond maturing Sunday reported by Bloomberg earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. The 4.45% note was sold by unit Huarong Jinshang Asset Management Co., Bloomberg-compiled data show.Huarong declined to comment on both bond payments, the local AMC had no immediate comment and a call to the clearing house went unanswered.There have been wild swings in onshore and offshore debt sold by the state-run firm and its units over the past two weeks as investors grapple with a spate of conflicting reports over the possibility of losses for bondholders. There was also confusion over the nomination of Liang Qiang as president of Huarong. His appointment to the debt manager remains on track, people familiar with the matter have said. Caixin reported earlier this week that Liang didn’t accept the appointment.Huarong has been servicing its debt obligations since the firm delayed the release of its 2020 results at the end of March. The company has also reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due through August.The firm has some $6.2 billion of local and offshore notes it needs to repay or refinance this year, including the domestic note maturing Sunday, Bloomberg-compiled data show. Huarong’s next bond maturity is a $900 million note due June 3, which is trading at about 99 cents on the dollar.(Adds $900 million bond to headline, first and second paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The federal government agency that protects workers from discrimination issued new guidance this week to help inform Americans of their legal protections as more employers ask them to come back to the office or other workplaces. A new guidance document from the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission said employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccines to re-enter a physical workplace as long as they follow requirements to find alternative arrangements for employees unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or because they have religious objections. The EEOC said employers should keep in mind that, because not everyone has equal access to vaccines, some individuals or groups could have a harder time complying with a vaccination requirement.