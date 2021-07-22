Feds have until early October to charge Meehan

Jul. 22—The federal government can wait until early October to further charge Shane Meehan, the Terre Haute man charged with murder in the July 7 shooting death of Greg Ferency, a Terre Haute Police Department detective and federal task force agent.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee on Tuesday approved the motion, which was filed jointly by assistant U.S. attorneys and Meehan's defense lawyers.

The two parties and the judge agree that:

—The two sides have had only a brief time to prepare;

—The nature of the case and potential charges that Meehan face render the case both sensitive and complex;

—The 60-day extension will allow both sides time to complete their investigations and prepare their cases.

The judge found that given the reasons cited, the extension serves the ends of justice and outweighs the interests of the public and the defendant in a speedy trial.

Rather than Aug. 6, the government now has until Oct. 5 to file an indictment or criminal information.

Meehan has been charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in connection with the fatal shooting of Ferency, a 30-year-veteran of the THPD.

Meehan sustained gunshot wounds in an exchange of gunfire with Ferency and an FBI agent during the encounter about 2:15 p.m. July 7 at the FBI's Terre Haute office off First Street behind the Vigo County Courthouse. Meehan allegedly lured Meehan outside by tossing a Molotov cocktail, or incendiary device, at the office.

Meehan was able to drive himself in his pickup truck to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and walked into the emergency room, where he requested medical treatment.

Court officers attempted an initial hearing July 9 in Meehan's room at the hospital, but that hearing was not completed due to Meehan's condition. The court ordered Meehan's attorneys to file a status report every Friday on his readiness to appear in court and ability to participate in future proceedings.

The government has not publicly said where Meehan is held.