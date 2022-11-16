Fed's Waller says "more comfortable" with smaller hikes after recent data

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve governors Bowman and Waller attend conference at Stanford University's Hoover Institution
Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
·2 min read

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, an early and outspoken "hawk" in the central bank's efforts to confront inflation, said Wednesday he is now "more comfortable" with smaller rate increases going forward after recent data showed the pace of price increases slowing.

In remarks prepared for delivery at an Arizona economic conference, Waller said it remains unclear how high the Fed will need to raise interest rates, and that he will not make a final decision about what to do at the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting until reviewing the rest of the data between now and then.

"I will not be head-faked by one report," Waller said of consumer price data released last week that saw larger than expected declines in both headline inflation and a narrower but more closely watched index of "core" prices. "We've seen this movie before."

But he also said the most recent reports were a "positive development" that he hoped would be "the beginning of a meaningful and persistent decline in inflation" back to the Fed's 2% target.After raising rates in atypically large three-quarter point increments at its last four meetings, Waller said that as it stands "the data of the past few weeks have made me more comfortable considering stepping down to a 50-basis-point hike," in December and possibly to smaller quarter-point increases after that.

The Fed's latest policy statement flagged a likely step down in the size of upcoming rate hikes, with officials shifting focus to a more nuanced approach that gives them more time to monitor how the economy and inflation are behaving while leaving themselves free to keep pushing rates higher.

Recent positive news on inflation has led investors to bet the Fed may not have to do as much as expected, and may only need to raise the target policy rate to around 5%. It is currently set in a range of between 3.75% and 4%.

Waller said signs the economy and wage growth are slowing have added to his sense that Fed policy is beginning to do its job.

But he cautioned it was too early to pin down just how high rates may need to go.

"One report does not make a trend. It is way too early to conclude that inflation is headed sustainably down," he said. "Getting inflation to fall meaningfully and persistently toward our 2% target will require increases in the federal funds rate into next year. We still have a ways to go."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. manufacturing output barely rises; prior months revised down

    Production at U.S. factories barely rose in October and output in the prior two months was not as strong as initially thought, suggesting that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum amid higher interest rates. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production gaining 0.2% last month.

  • Kari Lake’s Loss in Arizona Is Biggest Rebuke of Election Denial

    (Bloomberg) -- Katie Hobbs’s defeat of Kari Lake in the Arizona governor’s race represents the most stinging and high profile defeat of an election denier in the midterms. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Rejects Claim Its Missiles Hit in PolandMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimRussian Missiles Crossed Into Poland, Killing Two, US Official SaysFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks Rise as Traders Mull Softer Inflation Data: Markets WrapDuring the campaign, Lake

  • ‘We’ve only just begun to see the layoffs and squeezes on profit margins,’ warns Wells Fargo strategist

    The rally in stocks tied to signs of cooling inflation isn't likely sustainable, says a senior global market strategist at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute

  • Sika Narrows List of Bidders for Admixture Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sika AG has whittled down the bidders for a package of admixture assets to private equity firms, after antitrust regulators frowned upon strategic suitors including Holcim Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From

  • High interest rates bring winter gloom to Canada's housing market

    Canada's housing market has gone cold, with buyers sidelined by soaring borrowing costs and sellers holding off listing in hopes of a spring rally, while higher interest rates mean prices need to fall more before any rebound materializes, experts say. The Bank of Canada has signaled its historic tightening campaign is nearing an end, though economists expect the central bank's policy rate to remain at a 15-year high of 4.25% or 4.5% throughout 2023, putting downward pressure on prices. At the same time, Canada needs to build 3.5 million more homes by 2030, according to the country's national housing agency, to address a current shortage as well as rising demand from millennials and newcomers to the country as the government boosts immigration targets.

  • Goldman Sachs sees new rate hike in 2023, with targeted range for fed funds rising to 5%-5.25%

    Goldman Sachs Group is revising its expectations for interest rates next year, saying it now expects an additional 25-basis-point rate hike in May. That additional rate hike pushes the firm's forecast for the peak fed funds rate, or highest level at which the Federal Reserve will likely raise rates, to between 5% and 5.25%, up from a previous forecast of 4.75% to 5%. Jan Hatzius, David Mericle and others at the firm said they've seen upside risks to their forecast for a while, and cited the poss

  • Women's health clinics could be renamed to avoid upsetting trans patients

    The word "woman" could be erased from specialist NHS clinics dealing with female health issues under proposed new transgender inclusivity rules.

  • Oil Falls as Geopolitical Jitters Cool, Demand Concerns Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a pipeline carrying Russian oil to Europe was reported to have restarted and tensions over Poland eased, pushing demand concerns to the market’s forefront.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Enginee

  • Retail sales jump in October in sign of U.S. economic strength. Too much for the Fed?

    Sales at retailers jumped 1.3% in October, signaling U.S. consumers are still spending plenty of money despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to slow the economy.

  • ‘The fiction of crypto was visible to all who wanted to see’: One of DC’s top financial reform voices tears into the ‘greed’ and ‘FOMO’ that led to the FTX collapse

    The writing was on the wall for the FTX and crypto sector crash.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • The Stock Market Is on a Tear. It’s Almost Time to Sell the Rally.

    Sell signals are piling up, meaning the current rally could end abruptly, sending the S&P 500 back lower.

  • The Biggest Fast-Food Chains Are Increasing Prices But Hope You Don't Notice

    Has your wallet been feeling a bit lighter than usual? It probably isn't just your imagination.Some of the biggest fast food companies in the world have hiked up prices this year in response to rising food and labor costs, but these behemoth brands are hoping you don't notice. By adopting a sneaky strategy of only raising prices by a few cents here and maybe a dollar there, these chains are hoping to covertly cover their extra costs at the consumer's expense.Everyone with bills to pay is well aw

  • Disney World is raising prices for the second time this year — and it'll cost as much as $189 a day

    Disney also raised the price of its Genie+ service this year. But the company's theme parks have been a boon during economic uncertainty.

  • Russian forces entrench on left bank of Dnipro and use drones to conduct reconnaissance in southern Ukraine

    Russian occupation forces are completing the regrouping of their troops on the left (west) bank of the Dnipro River and continuing to reinforce their defence positions. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Details: Russian forces are also using rockets, artillery and kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements.

  • US Plans to Unveil More Data on Treasuries Trading to Help Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are taking a fresh step toward enhancing the level of public reporting of Treasuries trading data, a move aimed at helping boost the resiliency of the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up P

  • 'Big Short' Author Michael Lewis Spent Months With FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried and Is Writing a Book

    Best-selling author Michael Lewis may have lucked into the story of a lifetime – quite the development given he has already published a long string of hit books including “The Big Short” and “Flash Boys.” Lewis, according to a letter from Creative Artists Agency circulating in Hollywood, has just spent the past six months or so “traveling with and interviewing Sam Bankman-Fried,” the former billionaire whose cryptocurrency empire dramatically blew up this month after a CoinDesk scoop spurred fear that his business was built on a house of cards. CoinDesk subsequently verified that the letter was indeed sent.

  • Barclays says cash may be ‘real winner’ in 2023 while recommending bonds over stocks

    Cash should be 'the real winner' in 2023 while bonds are preferable to stocks, according to Barclays analysts.

  • Russia keeps over 100 Kalibr cruise missiles in Black, Mediterranean, Caspian seas

    As of the morning of 16 November, Russia is keeping 8 vessels in the Black Sea, including one launcher of Kalibr cruise missiles (a total number of 4 missiles); vessels with another 100 of Kalibr cruise missiles are on duty in the Mediterranean and Caspian seas.

  • Cowboys add Takk McKinley to practice squad

    News emerged on Tuesday night that the Cowboys were signing receiver Antonio Callaway to their practice squad. Callaway isn’t the only high-profile player Dallas is bringing in for Week 11. The Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they’ve also signed former first-round pick Takk McKinley their practice squad. As noted by Todd Archer of ESPN, McKinley [more]