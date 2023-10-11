Feds want ex-GOP governor hopeful Ryan Kelley to get 3 months in prison for Jan. 6 charge

Federal prosecutors are seeking a three-month long prison stint for Ryan Kelley, a real estate agent and conservative activist who pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Kelley, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan last year, wants to avoid prison time and is asking a district judge for probation time.

The government had previously levied four misdemeanor charges against Kelley, which he initially pleaded not guilty to. But he avoided a trial after pleading guilty in July to a single charge of entering or remaining in restricted grounds without lawful authority. That charge, also a misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of up to a year in prison.

Ahead of Kelley's sentencing on Tuesday, Oct. 17, government prosecutors argued U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper should impose a sentence of three months prison time, along with one-year supervised release, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

While prosecutors noted there is no government evidence Kelley entered the Capitol, they argued his participation in the riot should merit prison time. They pointed to Kelley climbing scaffolding to get to the Capitol, encouraging other rioters to move forward and his remaining in a courtyard near the building as the riot continued in their sentencing memorandum.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“... (T)he January 6 riot was a violent attack that threatened the lives of legislators and their staff, interrupted of the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, did irrevocable harm to our nation’s tradition of the peaceful transfer of power, caused more than $2.9 million in losses, and injured more than one hundred police officers. Every rioter, whether or not they personally engaged in violence or personally threatened violence, contributed to this harm,” prosecutors wrote.

Additionally, while Kelley doesn’t have a criminal history, feds wrote he has “displayed a troubling lack of remorse for his actions,” pointing to multiple social media posts where Kelley downplayed the Jan. 6 riots and wrote he was “doing the right thing” being at the Capitol that day.

“That failure to express remorse calls for a significant term of incarceration to specifically deter Kelley from any participation in future, politically inspired property damage or violence,” prosecutors wrote.

Sentencing will take place at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington.

Kelley hopes to avoid any prison time — his attorney, Gary Springstead, has asked Cooper to impose a sentence of three years of probation.

Springstead wrote that any incarceration time for his client would be an inadequately harsh punishment, noting Kelley does not have a criminal history and did not engage in any direct violence while at the Capitol.

“Ignoring that Mr. Kelley did not engage in violence on January 6, 2021 would fail to take into account a critical fact that Mr. Kelley’s refusal to engage in violence distinguishes him from those who had neither the sense nor the will to refrain from doing so,” Springstead wrote.

Springstead said Kelley only traveled to the Capitol that day to see former President Donald Trump speak. Trump, immediately after the 2020 election and still to this day falsely asserts that the 2020 election was stolen, despite numerous audits and lawsuits finding President Joe Biden won the election.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory. The vote was eventually certified, and in the years since the riot, more than 1,000 individuals have been criminally charged for their participation in the siege, according to the Department of Justice. Kelley is one of approximately 935 individuals to have been charged with entering or remaining in restricted grounds, the DOJ says.

Kelley was one of five candidates to appear on the August 2022 Republican primary ballot for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. He finished fourth in the primary, losing to eventual nominee Tudor Dixon. Dixon went on to lose to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by 11 percentage points in the November 2022 election.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-governor hopeful Ryan Kelley aims to avoid prison for Jan. 6 charge