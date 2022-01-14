Feds want tougher sentence against man pardoned by Bevin but federally convicted of murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal prosecutors are seeking to enhance the sentence of the man pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin for a homicide but convicted of murder in August in federal court.

Patrick Baker faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday in London by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom for murdering Donald Mills during a drug trafficking offense.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed says Baker’s sentence should be enhanced in part because he masqueraded as a law enforcement officer when he and a codefendant barged into Mills’ home in the Knox County community of Stinking Creek and fatally wounded him.

Reed cites a section in federal sentencing guidelines that calls for an increased penalty for abusing a position of public or private trust. She cited a federal court opinion that impersonating a police officer is covered under the guideline.

She also said Boom should enhance Baker’s punishment because he was an “organizer, leader or manager of criminal activity” and engaged in “multiple instances of obstruction of justice.”

In a sentencing memo filed Jan. 8, Reed said Baker did the latter by falsing blaming the murder on an innocent man and by trying to destroy the murder weapon.

Boom has yet to rule on Baker’s motion to limit his sentence to the 19 years he was serving for the state homicide offense when Bevin pardoned him.

Baker’s lawyers also claim the federal conviction also should be dismissed because the federal prosecution was vindictive and constituted double jeopardy. Reed has disputed both assertions.

She has agreed that Boom should give Baker credit for 904 days he served in state custody.

Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide and other crimes but Bevin pardoned him two years later as the lame-duck governor was leaving office.

Bevin claimed the evidence was against him was “sketchy “but the federal jury found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of murder after a 10-day trial and about six hours of deliberation.

The government disclosed in June that the FBI was conducting a separate investigation of whether Bevin issued the pardon — one of 670 acts of clemency as he left office in 2019 — in exchange for $21,500 that Baker’s brother and sister in law raised at a fundraiser the year before to retire Bevin’s campaign debt.

Bevin has disputed that was his motivation.

The FBI has said it can neither confirm nor deny whether the investigation is continuing.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Feds want tougher sentence for reconvicted killer who got a pardon