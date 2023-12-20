Feds warn of nationwide uptick in assaults on transit workers

Assaults on transit workers are up around the country, prompting federal regulators to require major transit systems to conduct internal safety assessments, according to a draft proposal from the Federal Transit Administration.

The plan is meant to “address the significant and continuing nationwide safety risk associated with assaults on transit workers,” the feds wrote.

Regulators reported a 121% uptick in assaults from 2008 to 2021.

National data from 2008 to 2019 shows over eight in 10 of the assaults were on bus workers, with the remainder targeting rail employees.

Assaults on transit workers are also on the rise in New York City.

MTA data for January through October of this year shows 144 transit workers were assaulted, a 31% increase compared to the same time frame last year.

Out of those, 63 assaults were on bus workers, 69 were on subway workers and the other 12 were on employees of other MTA divisions.

In April, a Bronx man opened fire on an MTA fare enforcement team after he’d been booted from a bus for failing to pay.

In August, an unhinged passenger beat a C Train operator with a pipe after the transit worker woke him up at the last stop in Manhattan.

A month later, a station agent in the Bronx was attacked with no warning, punched in the head multiple times while in uniform on his way to work.

The federal report cites several steps transit agencies can take to better protect their workers, including taking fare enforcement responsibility out of the hands of bus drivers, adding barriers to buses, and training employees in deescalation.

Many of those policies are already in use by the MTA.

“One assault on a transit worker is too many,” Mike Cortez, a spokesman for the transit agency, told the Daily News.

If enacted, the federal directive would require transit agencies serving cities with populations of 50,000 or more to immediately conduct a risk assessment for their workers and involve the workforce in developing additional safety strategies.