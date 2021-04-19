Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial

  • President Joe Biden meets with members of congress to discuss his jobs plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • In this image from police body camera video former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin stands outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020, with a crowd of onlookers behind him. The image was shown as prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of Chauvin who is charged in the May 25 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 2

Biden

President Joe Biden meets with members of congress to discuss his jobs plan in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JONATHAN LEMIRE and MICHAEL BALSAMO
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, including considering whether President Joe Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told The Associated Press.

Closing arguments began Monday in Chauvin’s trial with a prosecutor telling jurors that the officer “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as he cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent. Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges.

The plans for possible presidential remarks are still fluid, with the timing, venue and nature of the remarks still being considered, in part depending on the timing of the verdict, according to two White House aides who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The White House has been warily watching the trial proceed in Minneapolis — and then another shooting of a Black man by a white police officer last week — and are preparing for the possibility of unrest if a guilty verdict is not reached in the trial. Biden may also speak after a guilty verdict, the White House aides said.

The verdict — and the aftermath — will be a test for Biden, who has pledged to help combat racism in policing, helping African Americans who supported him in large numbers last year in the wake of protests that swept the nation after Floyd’s death and restarted a national conversation about race. But he also has long projected himself as an ally of police, who are struggling with criticism about long-used tactics and training methods and difficulties in recruitment.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the White House has had a “range of conversations” about preparations for the upcoming verdict and added, “Our objective is to ensure there is space for peaceful protest."

“Of course we’ll let the jury deliberate and we’ll wait for the verdict to come out before we say more about our engagements,” Psaki said.

Psaki said administration officials have been in contact with leaders in Minnesota and in other cities and states that saw unrest after Floyd’s death last year.

She declined to answer if Biden would be “disappointed” if a not guilty verdict was reached.

Meanwhile, the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota have been working with local officials to support law enforcement as they prepare for the possibility of unrest after the verdict, officials said.

And the Justice Department has also dispatched specially trained community facilitators from the its civil rights division ahead of a verdict, according to a senior Justice Department official. The official could not discuss the plans publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The officials, part of the Justice Department’s Community Relations Service, tout themselves as “America’s Peacemaker” by mediating disputes in communities and holding listening sessions to help prevent future conflicts.

A federal civil rights investigation, separate from the trial, remains ongoing. Several witnesses were subpoenaed earlier this year to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against Chauvin.

The Justice Department’s civil rights investigation has been focused on Chauvin and some of the witnesses, including other officers who worked with Chauvin, people familiar with the matter have told the AP.

Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd’s death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year. Barr rejected the deal in part because he felt it was too soon, as the investigation into Floyd’s death was still in its relative infancy, law enforcement officials said.

Across the country, police departments are also preparing for the possibility of rioting or other unrest, with some canceling vacation time and increasing the number of officers available for shifts. The federal government hasn't detailed its plan in the event of widespread or sustained civil unrest.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that there has been a request from officials in Washington, D.C., for D.C. National Guard forces in the event there is civil unrest in the nation's capital, and it is currently being reviewed by the Army. He said the Army secretary has the authority to approve any request for D.C. National Guard but did not have details on the request.

__

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger

    Officer Derek Chauvin “had to know” he was squeezing the life out of George Floyd as the Black man cried over and over that he couldn’t breathe and finally fell silent, a prosecutor told the jury Monday during closing arguments at Chauvin's murder trial. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson countered by arguing that Chauvin did what any “reasonable” police officer would have done after finding himself in a "dynamic” and “fluid” situation involving a large man struggling with three police officers.

  • Brothers Osborne Perform "Dead Man's Curve" At The 56th ACM Awards

    Brothers Osborne make light of themselves with a humble performance of their hit single, "I'm Not For Everyone," off of their Album of the Year-nominated LP "Skeletons." Stream the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards anytime on the CBS app and Paramount+.

  • Minneapolis braces for Chauvin trial verdict

    The Minnesota National Guard appeared on street corners in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.The deployment comes as the city braces for a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing 46-year-old George Floyd last year.Jury deliberations are expected to begin this week.Floyd’s death touched off widespread protests, riots, looting and arson here and local businesses are worried the end of trial could bring new unrest. The owner of a Minneapolis steak and sushi restaurant told a local TV reporter he was glad to see the National Guard out in force. “If people are assaulted who is going to stop the criminals? If we don't have police or national guard or anybody else you have a real problem.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said police and guardsmen would try and protect both peaceful protesters and private property. "Amongst those peaceful protestors there's folks that are willing to shoot at police, burn buildings, do those things, and we're trying to strike that proper balance.”Local residents are eager for the trial to be over, and for the city to move one. “I’m sick of cops doing the things they do, and I’m sick of destroying buildings.” On a more optimistic note, local artists have turned storefronts, boarded up against protests, into murals for progress. Simone Alexa said she needed to express herself after the recent police shooting of Daunte Wright. “It made me sick, like I couldn’t sleep."Twenty-year-old Wright was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Like George Floyd, he was unarmed. "It wasn’t until I started planning these murals and just planning on doing something that I felt like I could get some rest. And I think that energy really transfers from me into the piece, and other people can feel that too when they see it.”

  • 'A reasonable officer': Chauvin lawyer makes closing argument

    Nelson repeated a single phrase scores of times, saying Chauvin behaved as a "reasonable police office" would in dealing with a man as "large" as George Floyd, who was struggling against being put in a police car when Chauvin arrived at the scene responding to a call for back-up.Earlier, the prosecution repeated a phrase: "Nine minutes and 29 seconds," — the length of time Chauvin was captured on video on May 25, 2020, with his knee pressed into the dying Floyd's neck.Nelson said the prosecution's focus on that time frame "ignores the previous 16 minutes and 59 seconds.""It tries to reframe the issue of what a reasonable police office would do," Nelson said.

  • Ratcliffe: China aims to 'test Biden's leadership,' level of 'pushback'

    Former Director of National Intelligence joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss the Biden administration's foreign policy approach

  • Biden administration: US must catch up to China on renewable energy to create jobs

    China holds "a third of the world’s renewable energy patents. If we don’t catch up, America will ... lose out on countless jobs," Blinken says.

  • ‘I’m not going to be bulled’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

  • Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risk; new trial attempts to reinfect virus survivors

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been consistently physically inactive have a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes than patients who were getting at least some exercise or regularly met physical activity guidelines prior to the illness, researchers found. Among the 48,440 patients in their study, 14.4% were consistently inactive in the two years before their COVID-19 diagnosis, 79.1% had some activity, and 6.4% consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week.

  • ‘Joe Exotic’ Series Starring Kate McKinnon Adds John Cameron Mitchell in Title Role

    The “Joe Exotic” limited series in which Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin has cast John Cameron Mitchell to play the infamous “Tiger King” himself, Variety has learned. Mitchell has been cast as Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel, the larger-than-life zoo owner in Oklahoma who loses himself in his hatred for Carole Baskin (McKinnon). As previously announced, the […]

  • Fact check: No, Queen Elizabeth II was not laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip

    An image online claims to show Queen Elizabeth II laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip. But, it was actually bees that caused the buzz.

  • China's births may fall below 10 million annually in next five years: expert quoted

    China could see its number of births slide below 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted in domestic media as saying. China's total population may also fall in a few years, Dong Yuzheng, director at the Guangdong Academy of Population Development, told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birth rate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data began, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

  • Celebs and Sephora shoppers love this oil-free moisturizer - here's why I'm hooked on it, too

    "The best moisturizer I have ever used."

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him atop the Republican Party is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson downplays hit on Bruins' Sean Kuraly: 'He's fine'

    Tom Wilson raised eyebrows with a controversial hit on Sean Kuraly in Sunday's Bruins-Capitals game, but the veteran enforcer didn't see any issue with the play.

  • Former Michigan football QB Joe Milton reportedly transferring to Tennessee Volunteers

    Former Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly transferring to Tennessee Vols football

  • Maxine Waters encourages protesters to 'get more confrontational'

    California congresswoman calls for confrontation as the U.S. waits for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Former special agent with the Secret Service Evy Poumpouras weighs in.

  • U.S. Treasury names green financier to climate 'czar' post, disappointing activists

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the department's new "climate hub," disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John Morton, a partner with climate change advisory and investment firm Pollination Group, will work to foster green finance and use tax policy and financial risk assessments to help reduce carbon emissions as climate counselor to Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said.

  • Rep Maxine Waters Calls for Action at Daunte Wright Protest in Brooklyn Center

    Congresswoman Maxine Waters told reporters protesters have to “get more active” and “more confrontational” during an appearance at a protest for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 17.“This is a very difficult time in the history of this country,” Waters said at the protest. “We have to persist in calling for justice. We have to let people know we’re not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases.”In response to a question from reporters regarding her advice for protesters Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the streets and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know we mean business.”Waters said she did not hear the original question, which asked what protesters should do if Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the death of George Floyd, and asked for it to be repeated. The question was shortened to “What should protesters do?”According to local and state officials, approximately 100 protesters remained on site at 11:30 pm, 30 minutes after the curfew was in effect on Saturday.“I don’t know what curfew means,” Waters said in response to the city’s curfew. “Curfew means that I want you all to stop talking, I want you to stop leading. I’m hopeful that the protest will continue.” Credit: Status Coup/Jon Farina via Storyful

  • The It List: Cher saves a lonely elephant, Bindi Irwin gives birth, and more pop culture highlights of the week

    The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of April 19th. Cher & The Loneliest Elephant premieres Thursday, April 22 on Paramount+. The new documentary follows the singer in her journey to save Kaavan, an elephant who’s been kept in isolation in Pakistan. Rutherford Falls premieres Thursday, April 22 on Peacock. From the creator of The Good Place comes a new NBC comedy that introduces the quaint fictional town of Rutherford Falls, and its potentially problematic relationship with a nearby Native American reservation. Crikey! It’s a Baby! premieres Sunday, April 25 on Discovery+. Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin, takes center stage in the aptly named special, which follows her on her journey to motherhood.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’