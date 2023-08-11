Feds:WestHartford man sentenced to 30 months in prison for gang-related fentanyl distribution

Aug. 10—Diaz's sentence stems from an investigation into gang-related drug trafficking and firearm possession by members of Los Solidos. Investigators learned that Luis Feliciano, a prominent member of the Los Solidos gang who is also known as "Louminaty," distributed fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack to customers and other distributors in the Hartford area, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Diaz was one of these distributors and also sold the drugs to his customer base, the U.S. attorney's office said.

"Diaz and Feliciano were connected as longtime members of Los Solidos, a notorious street gang spawned by violence in Hartford's South End in the early 1990s," the U.S. attorney's office wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "Diaz's gang involvement landed him in prison at an early age."

"Fast forward, Diaz at age 52, where most drug dealers have aged out of this behavior, was back at it after accumulating 13 separate criminal convictions and 18 prison infractions spanning almost 30 years," the U.S. attorney's office said in the memorandum. His convictions include false imprisonment, violating a protective order, threatening and possessing a weapon in an institution.

A grand jury returned an indictment on June 8, 2022, charging Diaz, Feliciano and 14 others with various narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

—

Connecticut gets "sexy" new rail cars

—

CT teacher becomes full-time TikTok chef after going viral

Diaz was arrested on June 9, 2022, and, at the time, police found him with 63 wax sleeves of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

In February 2023, Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. He is currently detained, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Feliciano has pleaded guilty in his case and awaits sentencing.