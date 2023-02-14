Fed's Williams calls to 'stay the course' on rate hikes after inflation data

17
Jennifer Schonberger
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

New York Fed President John Williams said Tuesday inflation remains his number one concern, adding the Fed will stay the course on raising rates until the central bank achieves its 2% inflation goal.

"We will we stay the course until our job is done," Williams said in a speech at the New York Bankers Association in New York on Tuesday. "We must restore balance to the economy and bring inflation down to 2 percent on a sustained basis."

Williams said declines in commodity and goods prices are not be enough to bring inflation back down to 2%, adding the Fed will need to see inflation in the services sector come down.

"We need all the gears turning at the right pace to restore balance between demand and supply in the entire economy," said Williams. "We still have some way to go to achieve that goal."

Williams' comments came just hours after the latest inflation data showed consumer prices in January rose 0.5% from the prior month, the most since Oct. 2022. On an annual basis, prices rose 6.4% against the prior year, the slowest annual increase since Oct. 2021.

Williams said as higher interest rates work through the economy, he expects inflation as measured by the price consumption expenditures will drop to 3% this year before moving closer to 2% in the next few years.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said she didn't think the Fed should lock in a particular level at which interest rates should peak or a precise path of rates.

"When inflation repeatedly comes in higher than the forecasts, as it did last year, or when the jobs report comes in with hundreds of thousands more jobs than anyone expected, as happened a couple weeks ago, it is hard to have confidence in any outlook," Logan said in a speech at Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday. "I anticipate we will need to continue gradually raising the fed funds rate until we see convincing evidence that inflation is on track to return to our 2 percent target in a sustainable and timely way."

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan speaks at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, U.S., February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Saphir
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan speaks at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, U.S., February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

Logan said she would also keep a pulse on financial conditions and said the Fed should be prepared to raise rates for a longer than expected.

"We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions," said Logan.

Logan reiterated that even after the Fed feels no further rates hikes are needed, the central banks needs to remain flexible to raise rates if needed in case the economy or financial conditions loosen.

As of December, the Fed penciled in rates peaking in a range of 5%-5.25%, though Williams warned last week rates could move higher if financial conditions loosen or inflation jets back up, while Fed Chair Powell hasn't ruled out raising rates above that level, either.

Following Tuesday's inflation data, markets were pricing in a better than 90% chance the Fed raises rates another 0.25% in March, bringing its target range to 4.75%-5%, according to data from the CME Group.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation rises 0.5% over last month in January, most since October

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its January Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning EV production, shipments halted due to potential battery issue

    In a blow to the company’s growing EV ambitions, Ford today confirmed it is halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a potential battery issue.

  • Fed Officials Float Even Higher Rates After Brisk Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials stressed the need for further interest-rate increases to help tame inflation, but expressed differing views about how close they are to stopping after new data showed signs of persistent price pressures.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG B

  • Disinflation: ‘Headline CPI is likely to be below 3%’ by the end of this year, economist says

    EY Chief Economist Gregory Daco joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the January CPI report.

  • Breaking down the January CPI report and what it shows about inflation in the U.S.

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the January Consumer Price Index report.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks swing after January CPI shows inflation picked up

    U.S. stocks moved back and forth in volatile trading Tuesday as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Buying bonds now is a smart money move even if the Fed keeps hiking rates. Here’s why.

    U.S. real interest rates are at their highest point in 15 years -- typically a bullish environmnt for bonds.

  • Fed officials keep options open on peak interest rate

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation, three U.S. central bank officials said on Tuesday, as two of them indicated that borrowing costs may ultimately need to go higher than is now widely expected. "We must remain prepared to continue rate increases for a longer period than previously anticipated, if such a path is necessary to respond to changes in the economic outlook or to offset any undesired easing in conditions," Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said in a speech in Texas. The Fed's policy rate is currently in a 4.50%-4.75% target range.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Egg prices up 70% compared to a year ago

    Per Tuesday's CPI report, egg prices are up 70.1% year-over-year, but the cost is rising at a slower rate than last month, up 8.5% month-over-month from December to January.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperThe $98 million Vanguard Alternative Strategies Fund

  • IMF official says debt roundtable to focus on broad restructuring hurdles

    The International Monetary Fund's strategy director on Tuesday said the goal of a new sovereign debt panel of creditors and borrowers due to meet on Friday is to try to reach understandings on common standards, principles and definitions for how to restructure distressed country debts. Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review Department, told reporters that the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable does not intend to discuss country-specific debt restructuring issues, but to address some of the broader impediments that have been delaying such relief. "So it's basically to discuss issues that have been impeding reaching a timely debt restructuring process, and the lessons from the cases that we had in the recent past, and to come up with technical solutions to address these shortcomings," Pazarbasioglu said.

  • Why Walmart is shuttering its longtime Portland office, other U.S. tech sites

    Retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is closing three of its tech hubs including its outpost in Portland, the company confirmed to the Business Journal. The retailer is closing offices in Portland, Austin and Carlsbad, California, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is offering employees relocation options to other tech offices in either San Bruno, California, where the global tech division is based, or at the retailer's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

  • Biden pledges to not let America default on its debt

    President Joe Biden challenged Republicans on Tuesday to release a budget proposal and let Americans decide whether they want to stay the course with his economic vision or pursue policies that he says would drive up the national debt. Biden, who opposes putting conditions on a debt ceiling increase that is needed to cover outlays and tax cuts already approved by Congress, has pushed Republicans for details on what budget cuts they are looking for in order to raise the federal debt limit. The president addressed a gathering of county officials in Washington and said he has asked House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to lay out his budget.

  • Why you should care about CVS acquiring Oak Street Health

    CVS is becoming a dominant player beyond pharmacies. It's planned acquisition of Oak Street Health furthers that view.

  • January CPI: ‘Disinflation is the theme,’ economist says

    Wells Fargo Chief Corporate Economist Tendayi Kapfidze joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss January CPI report data, disinflation, Fed rate hikes, discretionary spending, and the outlook for the economy.

  • Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) Shares Could Be 31% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the February share price for Scales Corporation Limited ( NZSE:SCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we...

  • Berkshire reduces stake in Activision Blizzard, BNY Mellon

    NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reduced its stakes in Activision Blizzard and in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter, while it added shares in Apple Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The move by Berkshire comes as Microsoft Corp makes efforts to conclude its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, maker of the "Call of Duty" video game. On Feb. 21, Microsoft will defend the deal in front of European Union and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing.

  • Fed’s Logan says most important risk facing central bankers ‘is that we tighten too little’

    Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said Tuesday she thought the most important risk is that the central bank tightens monetary policy too little