Fed's Williams says more rate rises needed, sees higher unemployment

Financial leaders from around the world gathered for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
4
Michael S. Derby
·3 min read

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday the U.S. central bank still has more work to do to lower very high levels of inflation, and he also noted he expects to see a notable jump in unemployment as a result of this policy path.

"Inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," Williams said. He noted that there have been signs of progress in lowering inflation, but added that more Fed action will be needed to get inflation back to the central bank's target.

"Further tightening of monetary policy should help restore balance between demand and supply and bring inflation back to 2% over the next few years," Williams said in prepared remarks for a gathering of the Economic Club of New York. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures," he said, adding that "it will take some time, but I am fully confident we will return to a sustained period of price stability."

Williams also serves as vice chair of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, with the central bank's next monetary policy meeting set for Dec. 13-14. The Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate, currently in the 3.75%-4.00% range, again as officials seek to lower the highest levels of inflation seen in four decades.

The Fed has boosted the cost of short-term borrowing very aggressively this year and since the summer it has moved in historically large increases of 75 basis points, relative to its more normal cadence of quarter-percentage-point increases.

But Fed officials have signaled both at the central bank’s November meeting and in comments since then that they may find the space to slow the pace of increases as they close in on a resting point for their rate-rise campaign. That's opened the door to the prospect the Fed could raise its target rate by 50 basis points at the next gathering.

Williams did not offer a preference for the size of the Fed's next move or provide hints on how far he thinks the central bank will need to raise rates over time. He is scheduled to take audience and media questions after his formal remarks on Monday.

Williams said in his prepared remarks that unemployment is set to rise even as the economy is likely to escape falling into recession.

The labor sector remains very tight, Williams said, with strong hiring and rapid wage gains. With economic growth expected to be in modestly positive territory this year and next, he said the unemployment rate will likely rise to between 4.5% and 5.0% by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, slower global growth and improving supply chains should help lower inflation. Compared to the 6.2% rise in September in the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, Williams said inflation should ease to between 5.0% and 5.5% by the close of 2022 and to 3.0% to 3.5% next year.

Williams also said in his prepared remarks that the bond market has been holding up fairly well in the face of the Fed's actions.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • NY Fed's Williams: 'Still more work to do' to bring down inflation

    NY Fed President John Williams said Monday the Fed has made some progress on inflation coming down, but said there is still "more work to do" in bringing price pressures under control.

  • Cyber Monday kicks off amid ‘difficult operating environment for retailers’: Analyst

    Moody’s Senior Vice President Christina Boni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the holiday shopping environment for consumers, and headwinds for retailers amid elevated inventories and inflation.

  • Crypto lender BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid FTX fallout

    BlockFi had financial ties with FTX, the collapse of which put it in a precarious situation.

  • Credit default ratio in Brazil hits highest in almost 4 years

    A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business credit default ratios rose in October to its highest level in almost four years, central bank data showed on Monday, amid high borrowing costs and aggressive monetary tightening. At the same time, bank lending spreads were up to 30.3% from 28.6% the month before. The central bank recently warned of its growing concern about the effects of lower economic activity on credit risks in the country, pointing to a "relevant" increase in risks on financing families this year.

  • 18-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of teen at Johnston County gas station

    The suspect lives near Murphy’s Gas Station, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, which released the names of both young men Monday.

  • Institutional investors have a lot riding on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) with 80% ownership

    A look at the shareholders of CVS Health Corporation ( NYSE:CVS ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see...

  • 6M Shortfall In Apple iPhone Pro Models - China's Foxconn's Plant Outrage Impact On Apple

    Turmoil at Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, Bloomberg reports. Much will depend on how quickly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) operating as Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that operates the facility, can get people back to assembly lines after violent protests against Covid restrictions. Also Read: iPhone Shipments From China Plant To Decline

  • China Boosts Developer Funding by Resuming Local Share Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- China will end one of its major equity fundraising bans on property developers to ease the real estate downturn, allowing listed builders to sell local shares for debt repayment and acquisitions. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingSome multi-year restrictions on stock sales by developers will be lifted Monday

  • These Cyber Monday Deals Are 100% Worth Shopping

    We've got eyes on all the best deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, from top-selling retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more.

  • Company News for Nov 28, 2022

    Companies In The News Are: AAPL, ATVI, MSFT, MANU, COUP.

  • Gas prices below $3 a gallon at some Michigan stations after record Thanksgiving high

    The below-$3-a-gallon prices may give motorists a boost as they wrestle with inflation and head into the busy holiday travel and shopping season.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO, Zelenskiy Say Russia Weaponizing Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using “winter as a weapon” as Ukraine’s leader warned that the Kremlin is preparing new strikes to inflict more damage on the energy system. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist Meeting“As long as they have missiles, they will not calm down,” Presi

  • Amazon to shut down its food delivery business in India

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rochelle Akuffo discusses reports that Amazon will shut down its food delivery business in India as part of the company's cost-cutting measures.

  • Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?

    Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...

  • BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX spreads outward. In a Monday filing for bankruptcy protection in New Jersey, where it is based, BlockFi claimed more than 100,000 creditors, with BlockFi's liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion. BlockFi Inc. said bankruptcy protection will allow it to stabilize the company and restructure.

  • Investors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests douse markets

    Rare protests rippling across China over Beijing's zero-COVID-19 policy may have unleashed a fresh wave of political uncertainty but could also hasten the reopening of the world's number two economy, foreign investors said on Monday. China's stocks on Monday suffered their worst day in a month and its currency also took a tumble, while global stocks came under pressure and oil prices slumped as much as 3% as protesters made a show of civil disobedience unprecedented since leader Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago. "Protests are a concern in the short-term," Seema Shah, chief strategist at $500 billion asset manager Principal Global Investors told Reuters, adding that latest events supported the view that winds were changing.

  • Tesla roundup: Model 3 'Highland,' Semi truck milestone, FSD goes wide

    Tesla stock is on the rise in early trade despite a broader market selloff and general weakness in the stock lately. Here’s what’s moving Tesla today.

  • Russia threatened by coming Ukrainian offense across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, says ISW

    An analysis of Russian fortifications suggests that critical ground lines of communications (GLOC) from Crimea to mainland Ukraine are threatened by further Ukrainian offensive in Kherson Oblast, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated in a new update on Nov. 27.

  • Canadian Banks Face Second Straight Profit Drop on Loan Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banks are expected to post their second straight quarter of declining earnings as the darkening economic outlook slows loan growth and prompts them to stockpile capital, outweighing the benefit of wider lending margins.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingNet income at the country’s six largest lenders

  • Stocks Drop Amid China Uproar; Oil Erases Losses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated amid concern China may have to tighten its Covid curbs further, undermining prospects for global growth. Oil erased losses as Eurasia Group said OPEC+ will seriously consider a new production cut.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe S&P 500 trimmed its monthly rally. Apple Inc. slumped as Bl