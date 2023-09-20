A woman used her Stockton-based business to defraud more than $13 million from members of the Tongan community, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged Tuesday.

Tilila Siola’a Walker Sumchai, a 61-year-old resident of Richmond, Calif., could face up to 25 years in prison and more than $5 million in fines if convicted of the alleged fraud.

The official indictment was filed Sept. 14. It is unlikely that prosecutors have yet presented any evidence against Walker Sumchai in court.

In court documents, they claim that Walker Sumchai promised investors she would put their money into the stock market, as well as invest it in buying homes.

She further promised them thousands of dollars in returns within just weeks or months, and claimed that a $30,000 investment with her would get them homes worth $480,000, the indictment stated.

Walker Sumchai dubbed the scheme the "Tongi Tupe program," the indictment said.

In reality, Walker Sumchai "had neither the intention, ability, expertise or financial means to repay the investments or perform on the promises she made," according to prosecutors.

Instead, prosecutors allege the 61-year-old spent the money on gambling, plane tickets, hotels, gas and other personal expenses.

She took money from more than 1,000 people — mainly of Tongan descent — in the United States, Australia and New Zealand between January and October 2021, the indictment claimed.

The document didn't specify where in Stockton Walker Sumchai's office was based.

The FBI is still trying to identify possible victims of Walker Sumchai's alleged fraud. If you believe you were a victim, you can provide your information here.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Feds say woman's Stockton business was a $13 million pyramid scheme