Feds won't comment on Ghislaine Maxwell protection as she serves time in Tallahassee

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the ETM Children's Benefit Gala in New York on May 6, 2014. (Rob Kim/Getty Images/TNS)

A judge released dozens of once-sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein's key accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell while she sits in a Tallahassee prison.

"For safety and security reasons," the Federal Bureau of Prisons wouldn't disclose whether Maxwell had increased protection inside FCI Tallahassee as the national spotlight shifts back to infamous sex trafficking scheme.

But it said it "takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional employees and the community."

Hundreds of pages disclosing the names of more than 150 of Epstein’s victims, associates, opponents and alleged co-conspirators were released Wednesday night. Prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump appear, but nobody in addition to Epstein and Maxwell were explicitly said to be involved.

Last summer, the convicted sex trafficker claimed she was living in fear for her life after she tattled on two other inmates for trying to extort her. The Daily Mail reported in June 2023 that the violent inmates spent 47 days in solitary confinement after Maxwell alerted the prison about the attempted extortion.

The two women, known as "Las Cubanas" within the prison, have a reputation of holding a grudge and caused the disgraced British socialite to refuse showering in the stalls and was escorted by a guard to and from her prison library job.

Maxwell was transferred to Florida’s federal prison in July 2022 to serve her 20-year sentence for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein — the ringleader who killed himself while in custody before his trial in 2019.

She will be eligible for release in July 2037, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

