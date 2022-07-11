Feds won't seek death penalty for Meehan

Jul. 11—Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against against Shane M. Meehan, the Terre Haute man charged with killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI Task Force officer.

Notice that the government would not seek capital punishment was filed today in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana by Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District.

The case is before U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon, and it is next set for a status hearing July 28.

Meehan's attorneys have said they did not believe he qualified for the death penalty and told the court in a June hearing that they had submitted 1,500 pages of medical records to the government to show his medical condition. His attorneys have referred to his condition as "brain damage and mental illness."

Ferency was shot to death July 7, 2021, outside the FBI office in Terre Haute.

The government alleges Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who shot Ferency.

Meehan was subsequently indicted on federal charges of premeditated murder of a federal officer, attempted arson on federal property, and use/carry/discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.

He faces up to life imprisonment if convicted.