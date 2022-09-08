Feds: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each

WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing packages that contained drugs.

Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, stole packages that he believed contained cocaine, something he determined by looking at the intended receiving address, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Kevin Dombroski

He was initially charged in February. On Aug. 30 he pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Specifically, Dombroski removed said packages from the main processing area of the Post Office and took them into a private office where he would open the parcel and remove the narcotics before returning the package back to the floor for delivery," the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release. "Dombroski then sold the contents to an acquaintance, who paid him $7,500 for each package."

Dombroski is due to be sentenced Jan. 19 in U.S. District Court.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: U.S attorney: Worcester postal supervisor intercepted cocaine deliveries, sold them for $7,500 each