Feds Working Concord Couple Murder Case; Crashes; More: PM Patch NH

Concord Couple Shooting Update: FBI Working With Investigators

New Hampshire Attorney General's Office: More tips have come in concerning the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid — but more are needed.

Powerball To Reach $454M: New Hampshire Lottery

If won on Wednesday, the one-time cash payout is expected to be around $272 million before taxes, according to officials.

Merrimack Man Indicted On Gun Threat Charges: Superior Court

Plus: Nashua man indicted on drug dealing charges; Lowell man faces on 2 burglary charges; Milford bad checks case indictment.

Concord Man Indicted On Knife Threat Charge: Superior Court

Andover man indicted on strangulation, reckless conduct charges; Henniker man indicted on drug charges; Concord teen faces theft charge.

These New Hampshire High Schools Are Among 2022's Best: U.S. News

The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates public schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

La Carreta Mexican Restaurants In NH Pay $890K In Back Wages, Damages

The Londonderry and Derry locations were found to have failed to pay wages to 63 employees — with some servers only being paid tips.

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On Route 106: Watch

At least one person was taken to Concord Hospital after a crash at Sheep Davis Road near Keith Avenue in Pembroke on Monday.

Berlin Man Arrested On Strangulation, Other Charges: Concord Cop Log

Plus: Minor from Massachusetts faces DUI, liquor charges; woman arrested on assault charges; man faces stalking, protective order charges.

Don't Drive Intexicated, Intoxicated In NH: It Has Deadly Consequences

An average of 9 people die every day in the United States from distracted driving; 3, 142 people died in distracted-related crashes in 2020.

Concord Homicide Case Update; Fire Training; And More: PM Patch NH

Also: 35 vie for Charter Commission in special election; fun things to do this week; Dr. Sherman talks about governor's race; need a job?

