Feds Working Concord Couple Murder Case; Crashes; More: PM Patch NH
CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and information published in the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.
Concord Couple Shooting Update: FBI Working With Investigators
New Hampshire Attorney General's Office: More tips have come in concerning the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid — but more are needed.
Powerball To Reach $454M: New Hampshire Lottery
If won on Wednesday, the one-time cash payout is expected to be around $272 million before taxes, according to officials.
Merrimack Man Indicted On Gun Threat Charges: Superior Court
Plus: Nashua man indicted on drug dealing charges; Lowell man faces on 2 burglary charges; Milford bad checks case indictment.
Concord Man Indicted On Knife Threat Charge: Superior Court
Andover man indicted on strangulation, reckless conduct charges; Henniker man indicted on drug charges; Concord teen faces theft charge.
These New Hampshire High Schools Are Among 2022's Best: U.S. News
The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates public schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.
La Carreta Mexican Restaurants In NH Pay $890K In Back Wages, Damages
The Londonderry and Derry locations were found to have failed to pay wages to 63 employees — with some servers only being paid tips.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On Route 106: Watch
At least one person was taken to Concord Hospital after a crash at Sheep Davis Road near Keith Avenue in Pembroke on Monday.
Berlin Man Arrested On Strangulation, Other Charges: Concord Cop Log
Plus: Minor from Massachusetts faces DUI, liquor charges; woman arrested on assault charges; man faces stalking, protective order charges.
Don't Drive Intexicated, Intoxicated In NH: It Has Deadly Consequences
An average of 9 people die every day in the United States from distracted driving; 3, 142 people died in distracted-related crashes in 2020.
Concord Homicide Case Update; Fire Training; And More: PM Patch NH
Also: 35 vie for Charter Commission in special election; fun things to do this week; Dr. Sherman talks about governor's race; need a job?
Also Read
Celtics Camp at the YMCA Presented by New Balance (Ages 9-14)
Four NH Companies Accused Of Violating COVID-19 Health Protocols Fined By OSHA
🌱 Merrimack Daily: New Congressional Districts; Spring; And More
New NH Redistricting Map 'Perfectly Balanced'; Puts Kuster, Pappas In Same District
🌱 Concord Daily: Dems File To Keep Primary; Child Advocate Chimes In
State Sen. Hennessey, Rising Star In GOP, Won't Seek Re-Election
🌱 Nashua Daily: Nashua Teen Faces Child Endangerment Charge In Hollis
Wow House: A Condo On 951 Ocean Boulevard In Hampton, New Hampshire
Law Prof Files To Unseal Laurie List Case Involving Ex-Lisbon Police Officer
🌱 Portsmouth Daily: Best Live Cams; Safe Boating; Food; And More
House Panel Mulls Upgrade To State Road Between Balsams Resort And Golf Course
🌱 Salem Daily: Company Challenges OSHA COVID-19 Fine; Obits; More
Dr. Susan Givens and other School Administrators Resign from Newmarket
🌱 New Teacher Signing Bonus + Hartery Comic Lead In 'The Producers'
Love Ring Video Doorbell? Just Wait Until You Meet Ring Alarm
🌱 Mystery EV Dealer Building Approved + McAllister Road Fire Drill
House Committee Set To Vote On New Congressional District Proposal Wednesday
Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.
This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch