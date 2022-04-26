Feds Working Concord Couple Murder Case; Crashes; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and information published in the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Attorney General's Office: More tips have come in concerning the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid — but more are needed.

If won on Wednesday, the one-time cash payout is expected to be around $272 million before taxes, according to officials.

Plus: Nashua man indicted on drug dealing charges; Lowell man faces on 2 burglary charges; Milford bad checks case indictment.

Andover man indicted on strangulation, reckless conduct charges; Henniker man indicted on drug charges; Concord teen faces theft charge.

The annual ranking released by U.S. News and World Report evaluates public schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

The Londonderry and Derry locations were found to have failed to pay wages to 63 employees — with some servers only being paid tips.

At least one person was taken to Concord Hospital after a crash at Sheep Davis Road near Keith Avenue in Pembroke on Monday.

Plus: Minor from Massachusetts faces DUI, liquor charges; woman arrested on assault charges; man faces stalking, protective order charges.

An average of 9 people die every day in the United States from distracted driving; 3, 142 people died in distracted-related crashes in 2020.

Story continues

Also: 35 vie for Charter Commission in special election; fun things to do this week; Dr. Sherman talks about governor's race; need a job?

Also Read

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch