New fee, annual eagle spotting event at Abiquiú Lake

Dec. 20—Starting in 2024, Abiquiú Lake will no longer be free to visit for general day use.

The Albuquerque District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will institute a $5 fee starting on Jan. 1, a news release from the agency announced Tuesday.

The implementation of a fee for all "general day use" comes after fee comparability studies to "ensure recreation fees are fair and equitable with surrounding recreation facilities," the release says. The new fee to visit Abiquiú Lake matches day use fees already in place at New Mexico state parks, including Navajo Lake and Storrie Lake.

"Throughout the region, visitation has continued to increase and the cost of maintaining recreation facilities has continued to rise with inflation," the release states.

The fee will help to pay for a boat launch, the release says. Camping fees will remain unchanged in the new year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also welcoming anyone who is interested to join in counting bald eagles at Abiquiú Lake in two weeks.

The annual midwinter eagle survey is free and open to the public, the agency announced in a news release, and it will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and bring spotting scopes, binoculars or long-range cameras to help spot eagles.

No preregistration is required. Registration for the event will begin at Abiquiú Lake Visitors Center at 9 a.m., with a presentation about eagles and other potential bird sightings at 9:30 a.m. before the count, the release says.

The event has been a national tradition since 1984, according to the release, providing a "unique source of long-term, baseline data" on eagles across the country.

The National Wildlife Federation has asked participants in each state to count eagles along standard routes each year in order to index the total wintering bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states, determine eagle distribution during a standardized survey period and to identify previously unrecognized areas of important winter habitat, the release says.

"Unlike nesting surveys, this provides information on both breeding and non-breeding segments of the population at a potentially limiting time of the year," the release states. "In addition to providing information on eagle trends, distribution and habitat, the count has helped to create public interest in bald eagles and their conservation."