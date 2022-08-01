MSU police: No credible threat found after Fee Hall bomb threat called in Monday

People evacuated from Michigan State University's Fee Hall gather across the street on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – Police said they believe a bomb threat Monday at Michigan State University's Fee hall was false, but planned to keep the building closed for the rest of the day while they do a more detailed search.

Responders ordered an evacuation and did a sweep of the building after a telephone threat was received about 12:30 p.m. Police said the caller provided "specific information."

"We have determined this incident is related to other non-credible threats that have occurred on other college and university campuses across the country," MSU police said in a news release.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked that the building remain closed for the remainder of the day while we conduct a comprehensive search of the premises to ensure the safety of our campus community."

K-9 teams were continuing to search the building Monday afternoon, officials said.

MSU police issued an alert about the bomb threat shortly after 1 p.m. They sent an update saying there was no credible threat about two hours later.

Anyone who sees an unattended package or suspicious activity is asked to call 911 or MSU police at 517-355-2221.

Michigan State Police, East Lansing police and the FBI responded to help campus police.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Fee Hall on MSU campus evacuated following reported bomb threat