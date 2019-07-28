'His feed is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning': Sen. Murphy unfollows Trump after Baltimore tweets

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said we have seen such statements from Trump before and "you will again because he pushes back."

Sen. Chris Murphy declared Sunday that he is unfollowing President Donald Trump on Twitter because the president's feed "is the most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning" that he sees on the social media site.

"It regularly ruins my day to read it. So I'm just going to stop," the Connecticut Democrat said in a tweet.

"I can't believe I just typed that," he added about unfollowing the president.

Murphy was not the only politician expressing anger at Trump's tweets this weekend.

On Saturday, Trump used his Twitter account to criticize Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., because the chairman of the House Oversight Committee had decried the administration's treatment of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump slammed Cummings' district, which included much of Baltimore city, as a "rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."

"Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents," Cummings said in a tweet on Saturday.

The president's tweets attacking an African-American congressman and a city that is more than 60% African-American were denounced as racist by many, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was born in Baltimore.

Earlier this month, Pelosi and House Democrats voted for a resolution condemning as racist the tweets in which the president told four congresswomen to "go back" to their countries of origin.

When asked on ABC News' "This Week" whether a similar resolution might be introduced in response to Trump's tweets about Cummings and his district, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said, "It wouldn't be a bad idea."

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday on CNN'S "State of the Union" that "it's unbelievable that we have a president of the United States who attacks American cities."

"We have rural Republican districts where life expectancy is going down, where downtowns are boarded up, where people are struggling," Sanders said, pointing at problems in rural and suburban areas of the country, too.

He called Trump "a racist president who attacks people because they are African-Americans. That is a disgrace. And that is why we're going to defeat this president."

Trump denied that his tweets were racist, arguing, "there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore."

On CBS News' "Face the Nation," Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Trump posted his tweets to "push back against what the president sees as inaccuracies" in things Cummings said about the conditions at the border.

Mulvaney echoed the president's sentiment that Cummings should focus on the problems in this district instead of spending time on the Overight Committee's investigations into the administration.