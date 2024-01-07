'Feed somebody you don’t know': Philadelphia man inspires, heals through food

John Schmid was just a boy when his mother told him something that would stick with him forever: “The truest form of love is when you feed somebody you don’t know.”

Decades later, that’s still his mantra as he leads a volunteer group that has cooked a whopping 85 meals for the Philadelphia nonprofit Gift of Life Donor Program.

Under the team name Friends of Bear, Schmid, whose nickname is Bear, cooks meals for the Howie’s House, Gift of Life’s house where transplant patients and their families can temporarily stay as they seek treatment in the Philly area.

Gift of Life provides the kitchen while Schmid and his team use their own money to buy and prepare food for families who stay at the house. Their volunteerism is part of the Home Cook Heroes program.

Schmid’s most recent event was on Dec. 20. His fiancee, Debbie, was there by his side as they prepared deep fried turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, carrot cake and more.

Team Friends of Bear has fed as many as 102 people in one sitting and as little as 20 people in one sitting, he said, adding that they host brunches on Saturdays and Sundays.

John Schmid with his fiancée, Debbie, at Howie's House in Philadelphia.

Schmid’s favorite part, he said, is witnessing people who have spent all day at the hospital smell what’s cooking. The Home Cook Heroes program gives them a chance to unwind, he said, which is much-needed.

“Somebody who spends all day at the hospital … they don't always get good news,” he told USA TODAY last week. “The look of relief when they walk in and they smell what's been prepared … it's kind of spectacular.”

Gift of Life Donor Program’s president and CEO Richard Hasz said in a statement that his generosity is “so inspiring.”

“He, and all of our Home Cook Heroes, represent the very best of our community and show how simple acts of kindness can make such a meaningful difference to our families and our patients awaiting life-saving transplants,” Hasz said.

Donor understands the need for relief after medical visits, health scares

Residents at the home where Schmid volunteers are used to spending lots of time at the hospital. It’s something he recalls experiencing with his late wife, Maureen, Rene for short.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 at 43 years old, and the pair have two children together.

“She's probably the sweetest person I've ever met in my life,” said Schmid, adding that she’s the bravest person he has ever met, too. “She accepted her diagnosis. Never questioned why. She fought.”

She underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments but eventually passed away in 2005. He recalls the deep, raspy cough she had that led them to see a doctor, as well as her having fluid in her lungs and eventually losing her hair.

John Schmid (center) with his Home Cook Hero Team, “Friends of Bear."

The pair met in 1982 while working at the same bank. He was also a local bowling league secretary and she wanted to join the team. She had no bowling average, he recalled.

“She claimed that she was just an average bowler,” Schmid said, adding that she bowled a 200 average, a 185 and a 190.

“I'm sitting there looking at her… and I said ‘Maureen, you do realize that your average is going to be like 192 for the night?’ She said ‘I don't know anything about averages and she had a little smirk. We connected and gradually, a relationship built.”

The Home Cook Hero Team “Friends of Bear," which volunteers at Gift of Life Howie's House in Philadelphia. The group buys food and prepares it for families staying at the house who have traveled to Philadelphia for life-saving transplants.

Volunteerism began at previous job, donor says

Schmid said he first began working with the Gift of Life Donor Program when his previous boss asked him to do some volunteer work. They considered working with another nonprofit but it felt “too corporate” to him.

The Gift of Life Donor Program, he said, was the obvious choice because of the important work they do.

“They gave us a tour,” he said. “They explained what they have provided to families that come to Philadelphia for transplant surgery. Both the patients and family members come and stay … It touched us.”

His boss eventually left the company they worked for, but made Schmid promise to continue their work with the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Schmid now wants to challenge people everywhere to volunteer.

“It’s not hard to do, he said. “You just have to pick your cause and jump on board. Just reach out and donate your time and see how good you feel afterwards. There's nothing like it.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philly man uses food's healing power to help strangers, and himself