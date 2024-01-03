Feedback sought on Silver Lake Skate Park improvements

Jan. 3—ROCHESTER — Community feedback is being sought on design elements for upgrading the Silver Lake Skate Park.

An

online survey at

http://tinyurl.com/muwjk2v6

is open through Jan. 16 and offers a chance to weigh in on potential design features.

"Users of the skate park helped create the vision for the Silver Lake Skate Park that was included in the 2022 Master Plan," Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said in a statement announcing the survey. "We look forward to their input once again as we finalize the design for the skate park and create a place for all users, current and future, to enjoy."

The city department is working with WSB & Associates and California Skateparks on plans to upgrade the Rochester park as part of a larger set up Silver Lake Park upgrades identified as a portion of the master plan.

Engagement efforts around the west playground and shelter, aquatics, and the Indigenous recognition area will be happening in the near future.

The Parks and Recreation Department hopes to have some projects underway in 2024, while staff members are actively seeking grants to support increasing the scale of the various projects.

The

Silver Lake Master Plan

was adopted in late 2022. On addition to expanding the skate park, the first phases of the plan call for replacing the aging pool with a splash pad, updating the west shelter picnic area, enhancing playgrounds, and establishing an area to acknowledge the indigenous history of the area. Other improvements or additions over the other phases are expected to include a small dog park, trail expansion, water play, picnic, art, and vegetation management.