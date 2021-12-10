Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot on food insecurity during the holidays

Axios

A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City after a"combative passenger" assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal aboard the plane Thursday evening, local police said.Why it matters: Airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over 5,500 cases this year. Most involved mask-related incidents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Video from the scene shows