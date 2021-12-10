Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot on food insecurity during the holidays
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss how food insecurity is impacting millions of Americans during the holidays.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait
After 28 years as an anchor with the NBC network, Brian Williams called it quits on Thursday during his MSNBC show "The 11th Hour."
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool bungled his way into Mike Tomlin's doghouse, and his team out of a chance at a historic comeback win.
Ciara impressively balanced a bottle of Ten to One Rum on her head while dancing in a video posted to her Instagram on Thursday
Demaryius Thomas, who helped lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2015, officially retired earlier this year.
The Duchess of Cambridge had her biggest supporters cheering her on as she hosted her first carol concert
The Scottish National Party's most senior MP, Ian Blackford, said Johnson "can no longer lead" after "shattering the public's trust" on the pandemic.
Josh Duggar's family, including his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reacts after the former reality TV star was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict.
Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy, who share three kids, were married in September 2001 and separated in November 2017
Miley Cyrus trolled Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian by serenading him with "It Should Have Been Me" on The Tonight Show.
A Los Angeles-bound flight from Washington, D.C. was diverted to Oklahoma City after a"combative passenger" assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal aboard the plane Thursday evening, local police said.Why it matters: Airlines are dealing with a surge in unruly passengers, with the Federal Aviation Administration confirming over 5,500 cases this year. Most involved mask-related incidents.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Video from the scene shows
Former Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Yakov Trenin during Thursday night's Islanders-Predators matchup.
A star witness' testimony in the case against Maxwell was delayed, and new records shown in court Thursday helped the Jeffrey Epstein associate's defense.
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over a trove of pre-Jan. 6 documentation. It's damning stuff
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's latest magazine shoot has fans doing a double take.
A new calculation provides a new way to think about our solar system.
When Billy the lurcher developed a severe-looking limp, his humans rushed him to the vet — only to make a shockingly sweet discovery.
Hoda Kotb cohosts the 'Today' show fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. 'Today' fans are asking 'Where is Hoda?' after not seeing her on the NBC show for a week.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
Kyle Clinkscales, 22, went missing after leaving a bar in western Georgia on January 27, 1976, to drive back to Auburn University in Alabama.